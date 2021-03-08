Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 9, 2021

McCAULEY, Paul, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul McCauley, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 7th of March 2021. Late of 308 Carnhill. May he rest in peace. The family wish to thank all the staff within the I.C.U at Altnagelvin hospital for their professionalism and care of Paul this past number of weeks. Loving son of the late Paddy and Agnes. A much loved brother of Kathleen, Evelyn, Margaret, Geraldine, Patricia, Liam, Andy and the late Paddy and Bernie. Dearest partner to Jackie Lynch of 22 Sheelin Pk. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends in both Derry and the USA. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. Paul's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 10th March 2021 at 11:30am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

KENNEDY (née McGinley), Marie, 8th March 2021, late of 9 Eskaheen View, wife of Danny, loving mother of Julie, Ryan and Paul, much loved grandmother of Nathan, Corinna and Rían and dear sister of Joseph (twin), Marlene, Christine, Cathy, Eileen, Rosleen and the late Jim. House private please and funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCARRICK, Robert (Roy), R.I.P. 6th March 2021 Suddenly. Late of Glenowen, Derry. Beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Darran, and Catriona, father-in-law of Ruairi, a much loved grandfather of Finn and Darragh, dear brother of Brigine, Billy, Maeve and Helen. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Roy’s funeral mass will be streamed from St Mary’s Church Creggan on Wednesday at 10am followed by private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCLINTOCK, Victor, 6th March, 2021, peacefully at home, 47 Foyle Fold, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Craig and Warren, and a dear uncle of Andrina and Hilary. A private family funeral will take place, all enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

GILMER – 7th March 2021, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart, Margaret, former Vice Principal of Coleraine High School and formerly of Mussenden Road, Castlerock. Dearly loved daughter of the late James and Nellie Gilmer, loving sister of the late Harry and sister-in-law of Jill. Due to current government regulations the funeral will be private. No flowers please by request. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Hazelbank Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

MURPHY, 8th March, 2021, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, DESMOND, beloved husband of the late Alice (nee Mc GONIGLE), and dear father of Seamus, Fergus, Connor and Sean, late of 6 Cregglea, Claudy, and formerly of Ardkill and County Armagh. RIP. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Wake house strictly private. Desmond will repose in St Patrick's Chapel, Dungiven from 6pm on Tuesday evening until Requiem Mass on Wednesday followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in attendance must be limited. Requiem Mass can be viewed at mcnradio.tv/St Patrick's Church, Dungiven at 11am.

CARLETON (née Earley) - March 8th 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 4 Iniscarn Road, Moneymore, Mary Elizabeth Isabella (Ray), dearly beloved Wife of the late Thomas, much loved Mother of Jim, Thomas, Will, Trevor, Joy and David, loving Mother-in-Law of Janet, Elizabeth, Barbara, Jacqueline, Steve and Libby, a devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother and cherished Sister of George, Joyce and the late Ritchie, Hilda and Bobby. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "My grace is sufficient for Thee"

PINKERTON, March 8th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, James Edwin, 34 Enagh Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of Joyce, loving father of Stephen and Lisa, and Stephen's partner Tanya, devoted grandfather of Danielle, Molly, Cassie, Rebecca and Adam. Great grandfather of Scarlett and Theo, dear brother of Jack and Matilda. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to NW Cancer Centre WHSCT and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.