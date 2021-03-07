Derry death notices - Monday, March 8, 2021

BARR, Kieran, 7th March 2021, peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, beloved husband of Liz, 10 Ivy Mead Close, loving father of Claire and Leona, stepfather of Lyndsay and Phillip, son of Tommy and the late Nellie (Strabane), dear brother of Noel, Liam, Imelda, Teresina and Thomas and a much loved grandfather. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGLINCHEY, nee McGrath (Newbridge) 7th March 2021, Fiona R.I.P. late of 7 Moyola View, beloved wife of Michael and loving mother of David, Anna Marie (McFerren), Natasha (McCullagh) and Collette (McGuickin), sister of Tony, Tommy, Anne, Teresa (Carmichael) and the late Pat (Murray) and John. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) Tuesday 9th March at 2.00pm. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son daughters, sons in law Barry, Matt and Kieran, daughter in law Kiera, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

DOHERTY (née McGuirk), Kathleen (Kate), 6th March 2021. R.I.P. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Late of 80 Madison Avenue, Eglinton. Beloved daughter of Eileen and the late Tom McGuirk R.I.P. loving sister of Nuala (Parkhill), Mary (Devine), Sally (Barr), Michael and Neil, and a much loved aunt and great-aunt.. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to ward 26 WHSCT Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry BT47 2NL Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

EVANS – March 6, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 4 Killowen Drive, Magherafelt, Daphne, much loved sister of the late Norman, Mabel, Irene, Helen, David, Tommy and Winston and also a much loved aunt and great-aunt. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for St Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

HASSAN, Bernard (Barney), 5th March 2021, in the loving care of the staff of Ward 41, Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late Bernard and Kathleen, 15 Ervey Road, Cross, loving brother of James and Kay and dear brother-in-law of Jack. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HARPER, March 5th 2021, passed away peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Jean, 31 Dunverne Gardens, Eglinton. Dearly beloved wife of the late William, loving Mother of Nelson and Samuel, sadly missed by her brother, Daughter in law, Granddaughters, Great grandson and the entire family circle. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. The funeral will be live streamed for 24 hours via St Canices Parish Church Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to St. Canices Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate Aghanloo Road. Limavady. Lovingly Remembered.

DOHERTY, Barbara. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Barbara Doherty, peacefully at her late home surrounded by all her loving family on the 5th of March 2021. Late of 13 Poplar Rd. May she rest in peace. Beloved partner of Phillip. Devoted mother of Ryan. Loving grandmother of Sheá. A much loved mother-in-law of Danielle. Dearest sister, aunt and friend. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and close friends. Barbara's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Monday 8th March 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

