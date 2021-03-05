Derry death notices - Saturday, March 6, 2021

DOHERTY, Barbara. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Barbara Doherty, peacefully at her late home surrounded by all her loving family on the 5th of March 2021. Late of 13 Poplar Rd. May she rest in peace. Beloved partner of Phillip. Devoted mother of Ryan. Loving grandmother of Sheá. A much loved mother-in-law of Danielle. Dearest sister, aunt and friend. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and close friends. Barbara's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Monday 8th March 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

https://youtube.com/c/WatersideParish St. Padre Pio Pray For Her.

McELHINNEY, William Robert (Bill), 5th March 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Beth. A loving father of David, Graham & Anne. Father-in-law of Alison, Pamela and James. Brother of Bertha and brother-in-law of Sammy, Alastair, Ann, John and Myra. A devoted grandfather and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Sadly due to the current circumstances the Wake and funeral will be family only. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to The Renal Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, payable to WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, BT47 6SB or Foyle Search and Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Londonderry, BT47 2AB. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. The Lords my Shepherd.

HANNA, Desmond (Del), 5th March 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly Beloved Husband of the late Iris. A loving father of Ruth, Hilary, David, Iris, Desmond and Mark. Father-in-law of Wendy, Denise and Alwyn. Sadly missed by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and wider family circle. Funeral will take place on Monday 8th March 2021. Sadly, due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral are strictly family only. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Absent from the body, present with the Lord.

ANTHONY (née McCully), Mary Frazer (Marie), March 4, 2021 Peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home (formerly of 112, Caw Hill Park) much loved wife of Rob, devoted mum of Ross, loving mother-in-law of Pamela, adored nan of Allan, Richard & Jane, dearest sister of Doris, Arnold and the late Raymond and Drina. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral service is restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Augustine’s Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. The day Thou gavest Lord is ended.

BROWNE, Karen Elizabeth, 4th March 2021, 29 Cuthbert Street, Waterside, beloved daughter of the late Sarah Jane, loving sister of Albert, Andrew, Adrienne, Yvonne, Avril, Jacqueline, Shiraree and Hayley and a much loved aunt. House private please and funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Lord is my Shepherd.