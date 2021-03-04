Derry death notices - Friday, March 5, 2021

McKEEVER, William John, March 4, 2021 R.I.P. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family formerly of 17, The Hawthorns, Derry in his 85th year) much loved husband of Eileen, devoted dad of Gerald, Linda and the late Elaine, loving father-in-law, adored grandad and great-grandad, dearest brother of Celine and Paddy. Sadly due to ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral is restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to either Foyle Hospice or W.H. & S.C.T. Northwest Cancer Centre c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. St. Padre Pio, pray for his soul.

BROWN, James, 4th March 2021 passed away peacefully at his home in Clooney Road, Campsie, dearly beloved partner of Margaret, much loved father to Susan, Lynda, Jennifer and Christopher, beloved by Ruth, Gillian and David, dear father-in-law to Stephen, Robin, Robbie and Jo, and cherished grandfather to Clare, Anna, Ellie, James, Jake, Phoebe, Caleb, Christopher, Naomi, Caitlin, Maya and Frankie and great-grandfather to Rowan. Sadly, due to the current public health crisis, the funeral will be private and restricted to a small family gathering. A video link will be available for those who cannot attend physically. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Londonderry, BT47 2NL. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family circle and friends.

DUNN (née Goligher) Arleen, 3rd March 2021. Suddenly in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Lowertown Road, Killyclooney. Dearly Beloved Wife of Robert. Devoted Mum of Melissa and Annika. Loving Granny to Ava. Dear Mother-in-law of Tim and the Late Stewart. Sister of Geoffrey and Marcella. A private Family funeral will take place on Sunday 7th March 2021. House Private, Family Flowers Only. Donations if Desired Made Payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT27HB Or Cancer Focus NI 40-44 Eglantine Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6DX. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321 Deeply Regretted by her Loving Family Circle. The Lord is My Shepherd.