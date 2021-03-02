Derry death notices - Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Contact
Rest in Peace
QUIGLEY, Joseph Anthony (Joe), 2nd March 2021, beloved husband of the late Joy, 15 Brookhill, Culmore, loving father of Caroline, Emma, Conor, Orla and Aidan, devoted grandfather of Orla, Ciara, Safina and Tallulah, son of the late George and Annie and dear brother of Marie, Terry, Jack, Martin, Kathleen, Eamon, Olive, Donna, Paul and the late Patsy, George, Ann and Kevin. House private and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.
FARRELL - February 25th 2021 (suddenly) at his residence, "The Rushes", 23 Desertmartin Road, Tobermore, Roland, loving Son of the late John and Mary and dear Brother of the late Sydney, Willie, Dade and Maurice. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Roland's funeral service will be livestreamed on Thursday, March 4th at 11.00am (approx.) via sermonaudio.com. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Senior Citizens, Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Deeply regretted by his Nephew Tyrone and his Wife Deborah, Great Nephews Joshua and James and all the Family Circle. "At Home with the Lord".
