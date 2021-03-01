Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 2, 2021

CRAWFORD, Shirley, 27th February 2021 unexpectedly yet peacefully at home 26 Emerson Street, dearest daughter of Ronnie and Eileen, loyal and loving mother of Jamie and Beth, adored granny to Jensen and Rowan. Beloved sister of Julie, Sharon and Nigel, aunty to Simon and a niece and cousin to many. Due to government restrictions the funeral will be private. Too missed to be forgotten.

McGEE, John, 1st March 2021 at his home 60 Dunlade Road, Greysteel, Co. Derry, beloved husband of the late Betty, dear father of Viola, Sinead, John, Gareth and Cathal, father-in-law of Brenda, Samantha and Anne, loving grandfather of Seanin and Connloath and dear brother of Vola and the late Willie. House private please. Funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Star of the Sea Church webcam. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday from 5 - 7 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'DOHERTY, Michael (MICKY), We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Michael (Micky) O’Doherty, suddenly following a road traffic accident on the 27th of February 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 2 Whitehill Park, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved son of Geraldine and Micky. Loving father of Kelly Geraldine and Thomas Michael O’Doherty. Adoring fiancé of Lynn. Dearly loved by his sister Lana and brother in law keith. Dear uncle to Farah and Portia, and loved fondly by Shay, Noah and Joel. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven Tuesday 2nd March 2pm to 10pm. Funeral from his late residence on Thursday 4th of March. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church can be viewed on Limavady Parish webcam (youtube) at 10am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are restricted to 25 people. Deeply regretted and will sorely missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus we place our trust in you.

CARLIN - (Draperstown) 27th February 2021, suddenly, Paul, loving father of Dara and husband of the late Karen, son of the late Henry and Margaret and brother of Brian, Martin, Patrick, Declan, Teresa, Helen, Marian, Sharon and Denise. Due to the current government guidelines Paul’s wake and Funeral will be strictly private. Very deeply regretted by his son, Dara’s girlfriend Jordann, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and large family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.