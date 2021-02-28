Derry death notices - Monday, March 1, 2021

CURRAN (née Cunningham), 27th February 2021, peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home, ANNE (formerly of 31 Lower Road), loving mother of Barbara-Ann, David, Katherine and Jayne, devoted grandmother of Bradley, a dear and loving sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks Fold, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McMONAGLE, 27th February 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, in the tender care of the staff of Ward 26 at Altnagelvin Hospital, BERNARD (Barney, ex- Du Pont and late of North Meadows), beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Paul, Ciaran, Gary and Laura, devoted grandfather to Tara, Ronan, Rosin, Oisin, Zofia, Caolan, Sara and Annliese, darling son of the late Sadie and Barney, dear and loving brother of the late Johnny and father-in-law to Rhonda, Andrea, Piaras and Magda. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to WHSCT (Ward 26), Altnagelvin Hospital. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCLOSKEY (née McShane), 27th February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET (Maggie, late of Carnhill and formerly of Springtown Camp), beloved wife of the late Tony, loving mother of Martin, Gerald, Carol, Linda and Kevin, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren and a dear and loving sister of Kathleen, Mary Alice and the late Willie. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

O'DOHERTY, Michael (Micky), We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Michael (Micky) O’Doherty, suddenly following a road traffic accident on the 27th of February 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 2 Whitehill Park, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved son of Geraldine and Micky. Loving father of Kelly Geraldine and Thomas Michael O’Doherty. Adoring fiancé of Lynn. Dearly loved by his sister Lana and brother in law Keith. Dear uncle to Farah and Portia, and loved fondly by Shay, Noah and Joel. Funeral arrangements later.

Deeply regretted and will sorely missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus we place our trust in you.

HYLANDS (nee Millar), February 28th 2021. Passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Priscilla, much loved wife of Solly, loving mother of Clive, dear mother in law of Elizabeth, devoted grandmother of Billy -Jake, Mitchell and Kyle. Dear sister of David and Sydney. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only donations if desired and cheques payable to Cancer Research and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. BT49 OHE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.