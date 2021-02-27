Derry death notices - Sunday, February 28, 2021

MAGEE, Maggie, 25th February 2021, peacefully at home in her 99th year, beloved wife of the late Tommy, 55 Lisdillon Road, Ardmore, loving mother of Jim, George, Patsy, Danny and Kevin, mother-in-law of Caroline, Elizabeth, Marie, Marjorie and Fiona and a much loved granny, great-granny and great-great-granny. House private please and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday from 1 – 3 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KELLY, nee Scullin (7 Falgortrevy Road Maghera) 27th February 2021 Catherine Philomena (Phil) R.I.P., beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Aileen (Muldoon), Brian, Caroline and Richard, sister of Ann (Kearney), Angela (Bateson), Evelyn (Mullan), Claire (McCallion), James, Colm, Neil, John, Alexander and the late Maura and Fintan. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming on Monday 1st March at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

MAWHINNEY (Bellaghy) February 26th 2021 (Peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital Patrick Joseph (Pat) RIP, late of 107 Ballyscullion Road, Bellaghy. Much loved husband of Phyllis, loving father of Donna, Alan, Helena, Louise, Oonagh and the late Camilia, a dear father-in-law of Paul, Angela, Chris, Stephen and Seamus, a devoted grandfather and brother of Margaret, Mary, Marie, Josephine, Martin and the late Bertie, Junior, Tom, Barney and Louis. Sadly due to government restrictions house and funeral strictly private. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam - Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghy parish.com) Sunday 28th February at 11.30 am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters and all the large family circle.