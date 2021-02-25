Derry death notices - Friday, February 26, 2021

KELLY (née Tierney), 24th February 2021, peacefully at her home, Geraldine (late of Mansefield Close), beloved wife of Eamon, loving mother of Julie, Donna, Shawn, Siobhan and Gareth, devoted grandmother of Chloe, Olivia, Eoin, Poppie, Niamh, Cora, Izzy, Íosac, Aoife and Sophie, dear daughter of the late Agnes and Eddie Tierney, loving sister of Mary, Christine, Martin, Paul and the late Baby Sean and mother-in-law to Gareth and Paul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

SUFFERIN - February 24th 2021 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Margretta Isabella Jane (Rita) in her 93rd year. Loving wife of the late Jacob (Jakie), Beagh, Maghera, dearest mother of Noel and William, mother-in-law of Veronica and Christine and loving grandmother of Pamela, Gillian, Tyrone, Sam, William and Alice and a devoted great grandmother. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maghera Presbyterian Church payable to Hamilton's Funeral Service, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Maghera and Lisburn. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

SCULLION (nee Collins) (21 Glenvale Road, Bellaghy) 24th Feb 2021, (peacefully at hospital) Nuala RIP beloved wife of Leo, much loved mother of Sean, Martin, Tracey (Diamond), Michael, Conor and Lisa and loving sister of Shenna (O’ Kane), Mary (Donaghy), Agnes (Campbell) , Ann (Campbell), Francie, Kathleen (McCullough), Charlie, Michael, and Gerry. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Nuala’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Nuala’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 27th February 2021 at 11 am in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy which can be viewed via the church webcam: (https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ ) Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, daughter in law Alana, son in law Barry, Oonagh and Megan, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Jake, Emily, Fionn, and Oisin and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

HEPBURN, (née Lees) February 25th 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 13 Drumard Road, Draperstown, Barbara Jean, dearly beloved Wife of the late David, much loved Mother of Stanley, Ruth, Grace, John, Caroline and Jayne, a devoted Mother-in-Law, a cherished Grandmother of Andrew, James, Trevor, Barry, Roger, Laura-Lee, Mikaila and Camille, Great Grandmother of Katie, Ella, Leah, Chloe and Odhrán and a dear Sister of Winnie, David, Edith, Raymond and the late Maggie, Henry John, Mary, Georgie, Maureen, William and Florae. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Salvation Army, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints" Psalm 116 v 15.

RITCHIE – 25th February 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, John, Dearly beloved husband of Isabel, loving father of Shaun and Dawn, dear father-in-law of Alan, cherished Grampa of Joanne, Heather and Sarah; Sasson and Etan; and great grandfather of Felicity. Private family funeral due to current government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Portstewart Methodist Church Building Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.

Hassan (née O’Callaghan), Hannah, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Hannah Hassan née O’Callaghan peacefully at home on 24th of February 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 43a Glenedra Road, Coolnamonan, Feeny, Co Derry and formerly Dublin. Beloved wife of John (Jackie) and loving mother of Nigel, Stephen and Sarah Jane. Dear Grandmother of Anthony, Kenny, Jack, Joseph, Laura-May, Emma-Jane, Keefe and Molly and Great Grandmother of Jude. Survived by her sister Sue and brothers Dan and Thomas. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Friday 26th of February 2021. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Banagher parish website at 11am. https://www.banagherparish.com/ Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are limited to 25 people. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice. c/o Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. St Jude patron of the departed souls pray for her.

CANNING, 23rd. February 2021, suddenly at her home in Quigley's Point, DEBORAH, beloved partner of the late Pat McFeely, loving mother of Keely and Adam, dear daughter of Derek and Genevieve, loving sister of Peter and Carol. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.