Derry death notices - Thursday, February 25, 2021

GUY, Andrena, 24th February 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelving Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Drew, late of Maccrory Park, loving mother of Wendy and Lynn. Dear mother in law of Steven, loving granny of Suzanne, Hollie and Rhys and a great granny of Agnes and Finn. Due to current government guidelines the funeral will be private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Ward 40 Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.

KELLS - February 24th 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 33 Coltrim Lane, Moneymore, Ralph Sloan, dearly beloved Husband of Olive, much loved Father of William, Robin, Laverne, Evelyn, Stephen, James, Colin and Audrey, a dear Father-in-Law of Norma, Leslie and Ernest, a devoted Grandfather and Great Grandfather and dearest Brother of Jean and Rosaleen. House and funeral strictly private, due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and the entire Family Circle.

Mary Jane (Maisie) Reilly nee Doherty 24th February 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 45 Dowland Road, Limavady. Beloved wife of David, loving mother of Lisa, and Don, a much loved grandmother of Coryn, Haydn, and Evie, a dear sister of Joe, John, and Trevor. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Maisie’s requiem mass will be streamed on St Aiden’s Magilligan Parish Facebook page on Saturday at 11am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore road, Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

POWELL, (née Harkin), 24th. February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Betty, beloved partner of Danny, loving mother of John, Tara, Keith and Debbie, a dear and loving grandmother, sister and aunt. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

MOORE, John, 24th February 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Faughanview Park, Claudy. Dear partner of the late Esther Hazlett, loving father of Colin, Eileen, Kenneth, John, Rebecca, Kathleen, and the late Ronnie, stepfather of James, a much loved grandfather. Deeply regretted by all the Moore family circle. Private funeral will take place in Bovevagh Parish church Cemetery. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s society. Sevenoaks Fold, Sevenoaks, L’Derry BT47 6AL Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 The Lord is My Shepherd.

McINTYRE, Ann Elizabeth, 24th February 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 20 Rossdowney Park .Beloved wife of Colin, loving mother of Alison , dear mother in law of Matty, devoted nanny of Noah and a dear daughter of Avril Pendlebury. Due to government guidelines funeral will be private for family only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o 21 Dublin Road Belfast BT2 7HD. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Nearer my God to thee.

GIBSON, 22ND. February 2021, peacefully at Slieve Na Mon Care Home, Omagh, ALAN, (formerly of Duncreggan Road, Derry) beloved husband of the late Sarah (Sadie), loving father of the late Niall, dear uncle of Sheena, Jacqueline, Sean and Denis. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. At Rest.