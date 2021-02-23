Derry death notices - Wednesday, February 24, 2021

McCANN, Patrick (Patsy), peacefully at home in Leeds (late of Hamilton Street), beloved husband of the late Peggy (nee Campbell) and loving father of Sean, Martina, Mary and Roisin, loving grandfather to Shea, Orran and Ronan, dear brother of Dennis, Seamus, and the late Jackie, George, Danny, Hugh, Tommy, Gerry, Mary, Betty, Kathleen, Ann and baby Bernard. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Funeral arrangements to follow.

PALMER (née Mulhern), Frances, 22nd February 2021, 32 Heron Way, Waterside, loving mother of Tracey (Weiler) and Zoie (Palmer), mother-in-law of Peter, much loved grandmother of Jessica, Elisha and Neko, step-grandmother of Luca Thomas and a very dear sister and aunt. House private please and funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the link below or on the Waterside Parish website. Flowers are welcome or a donation in lieu of flowers, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE would be acceptable. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.