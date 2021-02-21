Derry death notices - Monday, February 22, 2021

HENRY (15 Lisnavara Court, Derry and formerly Greenlough) 20th February 2021 Katrina RIP, beloved mother of Sabrina, David, Kevin and Keiva. Sadly due to the COVID-19 pandemic Katrina’a wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private”. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, son in law Steven, grandchildren Kiernan, Jarlath, Emma, Olivia and Naomi. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

McELWEE, nee Hughes (Bellaghy) 20th February 2021, Alice Rose R.I.P. late of 42 Tamlaghtduff Road, beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Kathleen, Mary, Bernadette, Annie, Enda, Benedict, Joseph, Nora, Pauline, Majella, James and the late Thomas, Kathleen’s twin and the triplets that died in infancy, dear sister of Rosemary and the late James (Philadelphia), Elizabeth, Kathleen and Johnny. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) Monday 22nd February at 2.00pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Missions payable to Fr. Magill c/o McCusker Bros 65 Rainey Street Magherafelt BT45 5AF. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

HANNA (née Johnston) - February 20th 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 1 Cromore Drive, Portstewart, Mary Eleanor (Maisie), dearly beloved Wife of the late Archie, much loved Mother of Sharon and Philip, devoted Grandmother of Gemma, Gareth, Sasha, Hayley, Ellis and Ross. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "The Lord is my Shepherd"