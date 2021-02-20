Derry death notices - Sunday, February 21, 2021

DOHERTY (née McGlinchey), Olive, 19th February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Eugene, 4 Beechwood Park, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Paul, Karen, Stephen, Tara, Gwenyth, Ryan, Simon, Charlene and the late Gavin, much loved grandmother of Aaron, Connor, Ciaran, Brandon, Kevin, Emear, Adam, Eoin, Hendrix, Indie and the late Mary-Beth, great-grandmother of Bradly, Mason and Malachy, mother-in-law of Shauna and sister of Eileen, Monica and the late Josie, Annie, Isabel, Kathleen and Lawrence. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU this evening (Saturday) from 7 - 9 pm. House private please and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

LINDSAY John 20th February 2021, peacefully at home, much loved husband of Frances (Dunlop) loving father of Yvonne (partner Brian) and Annette, and a devoted grandfather of Ryan and his partner Ella. A private family funeral will take place in Christ Church, Urney. Rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.

CASSIDY (Bellaghy) 20th February 2021 peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital. William R.I.P. late of 55 Ballymacombs Road, dearly beloved husband of Jean, son of the late Robert and Elizabeth and dear brother of Harry, Kathleen McErlean, Dan-Joe, Patsy, Frankie, Kevin, Brendan, Eilish Doyle and the late Catherine, Robert, Jim and Annie Scullion. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) Monday 22nd February at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, brothers, sisters, brother in laws, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family circle and Santa’s little children. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Care c/o McCusker Bros 65 Rainey Street Magherafelt BT45 5AF.

DONAGHEY (nee McAlister) – 19th February 2021, peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, Elizabeth (Betty), late of 46 Prospect Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo, loving mother of John and Paul, mother-in-law of Carol and Liesa, much loved grandmother of Leo and Sean and dear sister of Bridie, Alexander, John and the late Margaret. The funeral will be private due to current government regulations. The funeral mass can be viewed on Monday at 11.00am on www.portstewartparish.website/live-mass Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Trocaire c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.