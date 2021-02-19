Derry death notices - Saturday, February 20, 2021

DALY, 19th. February 2021, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, PATRICK RAYMOND, ( formerly of St. Patrick’s Terrace ) beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Philip, Jaqui, Raymond and Mark, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dear brother of Brian and Kevin. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

COSSUM, 18th. February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Bridie (late of Malin Gardens), beloved wife of Raymond, loving mother of Grahame and Desmond, much loved grandmother of Claire and Maeve and great-grandmother of Heloise, Luke, Odhran, Connor, Orlaith and Aoife. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

COYLE, 13th. February 2021, suddenly at his home 12 Crawford Court, Patrick ( Patsy ), beloved son of the late James and Bridget, loving brother of Maureen, Celine, Josephine and the late Mark, Seamus, Bernard (Benny), Annette and Frances. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

DEVINE, (née McCafferty) 19th. February 2021, peacefully at her home, PATSY, (late of Moss Park) beloved wife of Johnny, loving mother of Janice, Linda, Johnpaul and David, devoted grandmother of Denis, Jay, Mathew, Conor, Zac, Mia and Rosa, loving sister of Bart, Sandra and the late Peter, dear mother-in-law of Denis, Gary, Roisin and Ursula, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for her.

McLAUGHLIN, BB, 18th February 2021 peacefully at Owenmor Care Home, surrounded by her loving children and caring staff. Loving mother of Leo, Gary and Amiee, much loved grandmother of Callum, Blair, Leo and Quinn. Loving Daughter of Teasie and the late Gabriel McLaughlin (Limavady) Sister of Christopher, Gérard, Eamon, Jenny, Una, Gabe and the late Miriam. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Saturday from 4 - 6 pm. Peace perfect peace.

DUFFY, Shaun, 17th February 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of the Late Patrick Joseph, Loving brother of Madeline, Brother-in-law of Uel. A Much loved uncle of Patrick, Christine, Peter and all his grandnephews and grandnieces (formerly of Portrush). Due to current pandemic and Restrictions wake and funeral are strictly private. Private cremation will take place at Lakeland’s crematorium Co Cavan. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and all who knew him.

LOGUE (Draperstown) 18th February 2021, Patrick Logue R.I.P. late of 17 Weddell Bridge Road, son of the late Joseph and Bridget and dear brother of May, Annie, Gerard, Rose, Martina and the late Sadie and Noel. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Holy Rosary Church, Ballinascreen (Draperstown) - 7 Derrynoyd Road, Draperstown, Co. Derry, Northern Ireland (churchservices.tv) on Sunday 21st February at 12.00noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

DONAGHY, February 19th 2021, passed away peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home, Culmore, formerly of Limavady Robert John (Sonny). Much loved father of Ruth and loving grandfather of Stephen, Brian and Sarah, dear brother of Ashley. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.