Derry death notices - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

CAMPBELL, Daniel, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Daniel Campbell, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 14th of February 2021. Late of 251 Lonemoor Rd. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Molly. Loving father of Christopher, Pauline, Martin and Teresa. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. Daniel's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 17th February 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle, Search & Rescue c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

HAMILTON, Peter William (Hammy), 15th February 2021 at home 6 Shantallow Avenue. Beloved son of the late Jim and May, loving father of Petera and Sarah. A dear brother of Deborah, Sandra and Paul, Brother in law of Raymond, Jonathan and Elaine and a loving uncle. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.

GREGG – 14th February 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Margaretta Rae (Joan), late of Madelayne Court, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of William and Kerry, mother-in-law of Stephanie and Edith and devoted granny of Christy and Shannon. Private family funeral due to current government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Willie’s Orphan Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.