Derry death notices - Monday, February 15, 2021

HOLMES, William (Willie), 14th February 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 9 Church Street, Limavady. Beloved partner of the late Claire Cafferkey, loving step-father of Mark, dear brother of Mary (McMichael), Hugh, Matthew, Margaret, Joyce (Gibson) and the late John and Connelly. A much loved uncle. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Alzheimer’s Society, Beresford Business Centre, Beresford House, Beresford Road, Coleraine. BT52 1HE.

REYNOLDS (née Thompson) – February 13, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Hospital, Denise, 4 Westland Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late Ivor, much loved mother of Alan and Jacqueline, dearest sister of Helen (Cameron), Maureen (Dales) and the late Harold and also a loving aunt. House and funeral strictly private due to current government regulations (25 people only).MFamily flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Arthritis Research, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by Alan, Jacqueline and the entire Family Circle. “At home with the Lord”.