Derry death notices - Sunday, February 14, 2021

REYNOLDS (née Thompson) – February 13, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Hospital, Denise, 4 Westland Road, Magherafelt, dearly beloved wife of the late Ivor, much loved mother of Alan and Jacqueline, dearest sister of Helen (Cameron), Maureen (Dales) and the late Harold and also a loving aunt. House and funeral strictly private due to current government regulations (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Arthritis Research, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by Alan, Jacqueline and the entire Family Circle. “At home with the Lord”.

DOHERTY, 11th February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET (late of Moore Walk), beloved daughter of the late Tony and Kathleen, loving sister of Tony, Martin, Bernard, Catherine, Anthony, John and the late Mary and Clare, a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews and sister-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

CONNOLLY, 11th. February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MATTHEW, (late of Balmoral Avenue) beloved husband of the late Annie, loving father of Matthew, Martin and Tony, a dear and loving grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. Dear brother of Tess and the late Eddie, Tilly, Vera, May, John and William and Tony. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

SCULLION (Bellaghy) 12th February 2021, Tom R.I.P. late of 13 Ballyscullion Lane, beloved husband of Sheena and loving father of Damian Brian, Ursula (Slattery), Roisin (Woods) and Tomas, father in law to Edel, Siobhan, Pat Slattery, Eoghan Woods and Siobhan, dear brother of Pat, Seamus, Rosemary, Celine, Teresa, Hugh, Michael and Marietta. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Mass can be viewed via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) on Sunday 14th February at 12.00noon. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, 23 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie c/o McCusker Bros 65 Rainey Street, Magherafelt BT45 5A.