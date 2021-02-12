Derry death notices - Saturday, February 13, 2021

DOHERTY, 11th February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET (late of Moore Walk), beloved daughter of the late Tony and Kathleen, loving sister of Tony, Martin, Bernard, Catherine, Anthony, John and the late Mary and Clare, a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews and sister-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

CONNOLLY, 11th. February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MATTHEW, (late of Balmoral Avenue) beloved husband of the late Annie, loving father of Matthew, Martin and Tony, a dear and loving grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. Dear brother of Tess and the late Eddie, Tilly, Vera, May, John and William and Tony. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

SCULLION (Bellaghy) 12th February 2021, Tom R.I.P. late of 13 Ballyscullion Lane, beloved husband of Sheena and loving father of Damian Brian, Ursula (Slattery), Roisin (Woods) and Tomas, father in law to Edel, Siobhan, Pat Slattery, Eoghan Woods and Siobhan, dear brother of Pat, Seamus, Rosemary, Celine, Teresa, Hugh, Michael and Marietta. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Mass can be viewed via webcam at Webcam – Bellaghy-Ballyscullion Parish (bellaghyparish.com) on Sunday 14th February at 12.00noon. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, 23 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie c/o McCusker Bros 65 Rainey Street, Magherafelt BT45 5A.

McGARVEY, Sarah (Sadie), Gone home to heaven to be with her Saviour on 12th February 2021. Formerly of Avish Gardens and latterly Edenvale Care home Limavady. Due to current restrictions a private Funeral service will take place on Sunday 14th February. Family Flowers only. Donations if wished in lieu made payable to Baptist Missions, 67 Richill Park, Londonderry, BT47 5QZ. Thou wilt Shew me the path of life: In thy presence is fulness of Joy; At thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.

HAUGHEY, Ed, R.I.P. 12th February 2021 Peacefully at his home Ardmore Muff. Beloved husband of Sive, loving father of Eimear, dear brother of Denis, cousin of Dennis McCann and Mary McElroy. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Ms Verona Doyle, Irish Wheelchair Association, Blackheath Drive, Clontarf, Dublin 3. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DONAGHY. John Andrew, February 12, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in his 84th year), much loved husband of the late Mary, devoted dad of Andrew, loving father-in-law of Caroline, adored grandad of Sarah, Jason and Jasmine, treasured great-grandad of Lauren and Amber, dearest brother of Bertha, Aline, Margaret, Robin, Jim, Christie and the late Mavis. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the funeral details are private and funeral is restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Cumber Upper Parish Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. The Lord's my Shepherd.

DEERY, Derek, February 12, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 77th year) much loved husband of the late Mary Jane (May) dearest brother of the late Robert (Bertie). Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the funeral details are private and funeral restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to Cumber Upper Parish Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will sadly missed by his entire family circle. One of life's true gentlemen.

GOLIGHER (née Martin) – 11th February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her family, Matilda (Hilary) late of 88 Connell Street, Limavady, devoted wife of Billy, much loved mother of Roy, Karen, Alison and Corinne, a mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to British Lung Foundation c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle. “The Day Thou Gavest Lord Has Ended”