Derry death notices - Friday, February 12, 2021

O'DONNELL, Colin, 11th February 2021 peacefully at his home, 98 St Canice’s Park, Eglinton, loving father of Reece, Ellie and Grace, beloved son of Sally and the late Thomas (133 Lettershandoney), dear brother of Gerard, Ambrose, William, Sean, Paula, Janice, Glenn, Martin, Mark, Gillian, Diarmuid and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU tonight (Thursday) from 7 – 9 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MCGLYNN, (Née Lynch), (Claudy), 11th February, 2021, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, KATHLEEN, late of Pinewood Crescent, Claudy, Co Derry, beloved wife of the late George, and dear mother of Marie (Conway), Ambrose, Monica (Smyth), and Danny, a much loved grandmother to Kevin, Stephan, Barry, Claire, Jennifer, Teithan, Torin, Jack and Jayne, dear sister of Ruby (Kilday), James, Danny and the late Tommy and a beloved mother in law and great grandmother. RIP. Due to the ongoing Corona Virus Pandemic Restrictions, regrettably the Wake and Funeral must be private for family only. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren and wide family circle. Family flowers only, please, with donations in lieu to Marie Curie Care, c/o Carmel O'Neill, Funeral Director, 644 Barnailt Rd, Claudy,

BT47 4EA. Funeral can be viewed on mcntv/St Patrick's Church, Claudy.

BLAIR – 11th February 2021, peacefully at home, Carnamuff Road, Limavady, Thomas Alfred, beloved husband of the late Emily, devoted father of David, Shirley, Robert, Andrew and Ruth, father-in-law of Anne, Addis and Sue, grandfather of Stuart and Linz, Lindsey and Sam, Sophie and Jiri, Simon, Will and Daisy and Grace, great-grandfather of Daniel, Jacob, Joshua and Louisa. House and Funeral private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to WH & SC Trust (for the work of the NHS) c/o and cheques payable to Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends.

“Absent from the body prese. t with the Lord”

CANNING, Trevor Gerard, R.I.P. 10th February 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Late of 8 Shanreagh Park, Limavady. Beloved husband of Anne, dear son of the late Sarah and Jim, brother of the late Victor and Mary. R.I.P. A much loved uncle and brother-in-law. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Trevor's requiem mass will be streamed from Christ the King Church Limavady on Saturday 13th at 10am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Ward 26 WHSCT Altnagelvin Hospital Glenshane Road, Derry. BT47 6SB or Trevors's charity of choice c/o any family member. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.