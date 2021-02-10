Derry death notices - Thursday, February 11, 2021

KEARNEY, Gerard (Gerry), 10th February 2021, beloved husband of Pat (nee McGill), formerly of Ardnadition, Manorcunningham and 13 Knoxhill Avenue, Prehen, son of the late Joe and Josephine Kearney, Omagh, dear brother of Angela Caldwell and Margaret Barry, loving uncle of Roma and a much loved brother-in-law. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CAMPBELL, Robert John (Jack), February 9, 2021 Peacefully at his home 185, Kildoag Road, Killaloo, (in the tender loving care of his family) much loved husband of Jean, devoted father of John, Glenn, Amanda and Wilma, loving father-in-law, adored granda and treasured great-grande. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, funeral arrangements are private, funeral and wake are restricted to immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace Perfect Peace.

HAZLETT, Ronald (Ronnie) 10th February 2021. Peacefully at Causeway Hospital, late of Toberdoney Fold, Kilrea. Beloved father of Jordan and the late Kim, Dear son of John Moore and the late Ester Hazlett, brother of Margaret, William, James, Colin, Eileen, Kenneth, John, Rebecca, and Kathleen. A much loved uncle. Private funeral will take place in Limavady. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 The Lord is My Shepherd.

WALKER – 9th February 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 26 Old Coach Road, Portstewart, Valerie, dearly devoted wife of the late George, much loved mother of Louise and John, dear mother-in-law of Mark and Nadine and dear grandmother of Arya and George. House and funeral private. The family are abiding by current government guidelines. Family Flowers Only, please, donations in lieu if desired to Breathe Easy c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

HUTTON, Gary, 9th February 2021 R.I.P. Suddenly in Coalisland, Loving son of the late Barbara Hutton, dear brother of Deborah, Darren, Belinda, and Fiona. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Gary’s funeral mass will be streamed from St Patrick’s Church Dungiven on Friday 12th at 11am. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady

Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HALSEY, 7th February 2021, suddenly at his home, GRAHAM RICHARD (late of Rinmore Drive, Derry and formerly of Dungiven), loving father of Georgina, Siobhan, Aron, Julie and the late Chloe, beloved son of Mary, dear and loving brother of Martin and the late Pauline, devoted uncle to Ethan and Ellie. Much loved by Aileen, Paddy-Anne, Richard, Tracey, Michael, Glenn and Andrew, sadly missed by Carmella and fondly remembered by his uncles James and John and his aunties Marie and Vera and the entire family circle. Fondly remembered by Richard. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOWNEY, Leonard Alexander, February 8, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in his 78th year, formerly of 59a Rushall Road, Ardmore) loving and dedicated husband of Barbara, devoted father of Philip, Jeremy and Christopher, dear father-in-law of Nicola, dearly loved grandfather of Jack, Will, Tom, Alex and Adam. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the funeral details are private and funeral restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Altnagelvin c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Much loved within the wider family circle, Leonard will be sadly missed by us all.

McKINLESS (nee McCann) (12 Millbank Cottages, Drummullan, BT45 7XT) Kathleen, peacefully, February 9, 2021 R.I.P.

Loving wife of the late Bobby R.I.P. Devoted mother to Tony, Donna, Sharon, Karl, Keith and Giles. Mother-in-law to Anne (McGibbon), Pat Walls, Micheal McIvor, Patricia (Cullen) and Karla (Coney). Cherished grandmother of Conan, Emma, Connor, Mark, Amy, James, Sean, Eva, Daniel, Rosa and Mattie. Great grandmother to Tristan and Isla. Sister of Francie, Lucy (Kelly), Joy, the late Sean and Cecilia who died in infancy R.I.P. Sister in law of Mary and Jean McCann, Jim McKinless and Joe Kelly. Deeply regretted by sons, daughters, brother and sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, good friends and her wider family circle. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday February 11th at 11.00am from the Church of St Malachy’s, Drummullan using the link below https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/drumullan-church Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired directly to Chest, Heart and Stroke. Due to government guidelines (re: Coronavirus) the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family only.