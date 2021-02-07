Derry death notices - Monday, February 8, 2021

COOKE, 7th February 2021, peacefully at his home, THOMAS (Tommy, late of Barry Street), beloved husband of the late Jean, loving father of James, Lawrence, Suzanne, Christopher, Edward, Bridie, Elizabeth, Sinead, Diarmuid and the late Paula, a devoted and loving grandfather and great-grandfather, dear brother to Margaret and the late Hugh and Samuel (Sammy). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

WILSON, William Wallace, February 6, 2021 Peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital Newry, formerly of Kilfennan Londonderry, devoted partner of Anne, former husband of the late Mamie, beloved brother of Maureen, Evelyn and the late Robert. Due to current government restrictions the funeral will be strictly private to family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to St Columb's Cathedral, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Forever in our hearts and always remembered.

HARKIN née Kealey), Kathleen. Limavady. Peacefully at her home 11 Terrydoo Rd. Loving wife of Willie. Caring mother of Margaret, Liam, Teresa, Caroline, Seamus, George, Bernadette, Christine and Donna. Sister of Mary-B, Sean, Paddy and Nan. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic restrictions the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. The funeral service will be live streamed on Tuesday 9th at 11.00am via the following video link https://youtube.com/channel/UCA2Dy7V2EfY4GkaMZ2H_A Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.