Derry death notices - Sunday, February 7, 2021

HOLT, Celia, 15th January 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Lavery Fold, Asylum Road, Derry. Celia will be laid to rest in Ballyoan Cemetery, Derry at 11:00am on Monday 8th February. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions the Funeral is strictly private.

DUNN (nee Page) Kathleen, 6th February 2021, beloved wife of the late Hugh, 37 Drumleck Gardens loving mother of Martin, Briege, Kevin , Catherine, Michael, Paul, Bernadette, Siobhan, Karen, Ann, Charlie and Deirdre and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, house private and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MILLER (née Guthrie), Eileen Emily, February, 5, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family) formerly of 62, Milltown View, Drumahoe, much loved wife of Connolly, devoted mum of Phillip, Glenn, Kenny, Jacqueline and Catherine, a loving mother-in-law, an adored Granny and a dear sister. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral service is restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

WATSON (née Boyd) – 5th February 2021, peacefully at her home, 9 Glengiven Avenue, Limavady, Ann (in her 102nd year), much loved wife of the late Leonard, dearly loved mother of Mildred and Jane, a grandmother and aunt. House and funeral private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle. “Rest In Peace”.