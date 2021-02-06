Glen pay tribute to one of their 'best ever' players

​Watty Graham's GAC have paid tribute to their former player Patrick Joseph (Jodie) O'Neill, who died peacefully in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.

Jodie, a former Derry player, lived in Coolock (Dublin) and more recently Stamullen, County Meath.

He was the beloved husband of Bridie (née McWilliams), the father of Carmel and Catherine, father-in-law of Francis, grandfather of Colm and Orlagh, great grandfather of Ellie and Layla.

His funeral mass took place in Stamullen on Saturday and Jodie will be buried in St Patrick's Glen on Sunday.

"Condolences to the family of Joey (Jodie) O'Neill who passed away this week," read a message from Glen club.

"A lifelong member, he was described as one of Glen's best ever players and also represented Derry."