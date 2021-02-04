Derry death notices - Friday, February 5, 2021

WEGE, Arlene, 28th January 2021. Will be Very Sorely Missed by all her Friends and Colleagues in Derry and America. Sadly due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral will be strictly private. Always Remembered with Love and Affection. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321.

BEST, 28th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, BRUCE (late of Ardnalee), beloved husband of the late Helen Marie, loving father of Simon, dear brother of the late Wendy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Together again with his loving wife Helen Marie. At Rest.

McGINLEY, 4th February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ELLEN (Nellie, late of Carranbane Walk, formerly of Blutcher Street), beloved daughter of the late Ena and Eddie, loving sister of Mollie and the late Ted, John and Rosie, a devoted aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews in Derry, Dublin and Australia, and dear sister-in-law to Andy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

CAMPBELL, John, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Campbell, peacefully at his home surrounded by all his loving family, on the 3rd of February 2021. Late of 42 Drumleck Gardens. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Martina, Paul, Caroline, Mark and the late John. Beloved son of the late Nora and James. Dearest brother of the late Joe, James, Tess, Eileen and Maureen. Loving grandfather of Ashlene, Ciaran, DeeDee, Tiarnán, Mark, Chanise, Dylan, Jude and Cathán. A much loved great-grandfather. Devoted friend of Rose. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. John's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Saturday 6th February 2021 at 11:30am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill St. Francis Of Assisi Pray For Him. St. Padre Pio Intercede For Him.

GILMOUR – February 4, 2021 (peacefully) at Fairfields Nursing Home, Cookstown, John Henry (Harry), dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret (Rita), 11 Derramore Park, Magherafelt, much loved father of John and Paul, dear father-in-law of Mary and Barbara, devoted grandfather of Louise, David, Laura and Richard, loving great-grandfather of Nathan, Connie and Henry and also a dear brother. House and funeral strictly private due to current government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Union Road Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire Family Circle. “The Lord’s my Shepherd.”

HARKIN, 3rd February 2021, peacefully at his home, JOHN, (Shakey, late of Stephens Court), beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Terrie, Edel, Jodie, Carly and the late Brian, devoted grandfather of Ruari, Ryan, Kadie, Darcy, Macy, Breah, Ciarnan and Gracie, a dear and loving brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Pio pray for him.

HAMILTON, Robert David Ernest (Ernie) February 4, 2021. Peacefully at Foyle Hospice ( formerly of 103, Ardmore Road, Londonderry in his 80th year ) much loved husband of the late Isobel, loving brother of Rita, George, Jean, Norman and the late Billy, dearest brother-in-law of Will, Mervyn, Irene, Barbara and Margaret, a dear uncle and great-uncle. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral service is restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

O'NEILL (Bellaghy/Toomebridge) 3rd February 2021, Monica R.I.P. late of Bawnmore, Bellaghy and formerly from Ballydugennan Villas, Toomebridge, beloved daughter of the late John and Mary O Neill and loving sister of Mary Mc Glade and the late Margaret Corr and Philomena Roberts. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sister, nieces, nephews and wider family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

DOHERTY (Moneyneena) 3rd February 2021. Margaret Mary (Maggie) R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late William and Margaret Doherty formerly Cloane Road, Draperstown and loving sister of Nelly (England) and the late Daniel, Philip, Elizabeth Lawlor, William John and Patrick. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her loving sister and entire family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

MAILEY (nee Hannaway), Bridie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bridie Mailey née Hannaway, peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge, on the 2nd of February 2021. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Devoted mother of Helena, Pat, Margaret, Dan and Dessie. Dearest mother-in-law of Eileen and Pauline. A much loved aunt of Denise. Loving sister of Raymond, Denis and the late Bill, Bernard and Deirdre. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. Bridie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Friday 5th February 2021 at 10am via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Resident's Fund at Edenballymore Lodge c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Brigid Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.