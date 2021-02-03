Derry death notices - Thursday, February 4, 2021

MAILEY (nee Hannaway), Bridie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bridie Mailey née Hannaway, peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge, on the 2nd of February 2021. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Hugh. Devoted mother of Helena, Pat, Margaret, Dan and Dessie. Dearest mother-in-law of Eileen and Pauline. A much loved aunt of Denise. Loving sister of Raymond, Denis and the late Bill, Bernard and Deirdre. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. Bridie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Friday 5th February 2021 at 10am via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Resident's Fund at Edenballymore Lodge c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Brigid Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.

McGRELLIS, Patrick ( Patsy ) ( ex Grocer ) Fincarn, Feeny. 2nd February 2021 Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Lizzie, Loving father of Carmel, Sheena, Patrick and John. Much loved grandfather of Ruairi, Conor, Padraig and Caitlin. Loving brother of Mary ( Donaghy ), Sadie ( McGilligan), Willie, the late Dan and Jim R.I.P. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, Patsy’s wake and funeral will be private to immediate family only Please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Banagher Parish webcam ( St. Joseph’s Church ) ( link below). Deeply regretted by his Loving Wife, Daughters, Sons, Daughters in law, Sons in law, Grandchildren, Sisters, Brother, and the wide family circle.

Family Flowers only Please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for him.

O'DONNELL (Deeney), Kathleen, 3rd February 2021 beloved wife of Hugh, 30 Circular Road, loving mother of Hugh, Liam, Frank, Eamonn, Cathal, Conor, Cormac and the late Ciaran and Susan, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Mardie, Lily, Frankie, Dolores and the late Eddie, Victor, Sheila, Eileen and Myra. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McBRIDE, William Noel, February 3, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 21, Farlow Road, Caw in his 75th year) much loved husband of Lily, loving step-dad of Adrian, dearest brother of Desmond and Mandy, dear uncle of Nigel, Stuart and Amanda. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral service is restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Resting where no shadows fall

COOPER, Connie, (nee Canning) R.I.P.: 1st February 2021, beloved wife of the late Willie, 61 Brisland Road, Eglinton, loving mother of Áron and his partner Katie, much loved grandmother of Mícheál and Erin and dear sister of Carol, Bridie, Pat and the late Angela. Sadly funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed lived via the link below. Family and friends can pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT48 7EX on Thursday evening from 7 - 9 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CONDIE (nee Brolly) Mary, 2nd February 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Alex, 39 Kings Lane, Ballykelly loving mother of Alexander, Alana and Sean, mother-in-law of Fiona and Terry, much loved gran of Riona and Colm and dear sister of Lawrence and the late Eamon. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the St Mary's Parish Youtube channel. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Wednesday evening from 7-8 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MOORE, Roger, R.I.P. 2nd February 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Drumachose Mews, Limavady. Beloved son of Kay and Samuel, dear brother of Kathy, and Eamonn, a much loved uncle of Ashley, Ben, Millie, Coryn, Haydn, and Evie. Funeral arrangements later. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Action Mental Health New Horizons, Foyle Unit, 13 Springtown Industrial Estate, Springtown Road, Derry BT48 0LY.

O’CONNELL – 2nd February 2021 (peacefully) at hospital, William (Willie O) R.I.P, 14 Coleraine Road, Portstewart, dearly loved husband of Veronica, much loved father of Anthony, Christopher and Sean and a devoted father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. House and funeral private please. The family are abiding by the current government guidelines. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

McMATH (Maghera) 3rd February 2021, Mary R.I.P. late of 40 Largantogher Park, loving mother of Ellen and Seamus, grandmother of Gary, dear sister of the late John, Annie McLaughlin and James. Requiem Mass on Friday 5th at 10.00am via webcam at St Mary's Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandson, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

JOHNSTON, Maghera 3rd February 21 Kenneth (Ken) R.I.P. peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Lorraine O'Kane, Stephen, Kevin, Fiona McCloskey, Kenneth, Thomas and Paula Gibney. Much loved brother of Isobel, Tommy and Ellen. 13 Crawfordsburn, BT46 5AH. Wake and funeral strictly private. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Lauren, Marc, Naomi, Kerry, Adam, Sinead, Niamh (Pre deceased), Michael, Shane, Caolan, Eoin, Dara, Oisin, Conlaith, Padraig, Cormac and Conall, great grandchild Darragh, sons in law Anthony, Sean, Conor, daughters in law Shauna, Ann, Eimear and the late Patricia, nephews, nieces and family circle. Due to Government guidelines, Requiem Mass can be viewed on Friday 5th February at 12 noon via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. “Please adhere to strict government guidelines”

SCULLION (Magherafelt) 2nd February 2021, Francis P. (Frank) R.I.P. late of 17 Thornhill Drive, beloved husband of the late Ann Christina (Chris) and the late Mary, loving father of Martina, Terence, Mary, Ciaran, Roisin, Aine and Eimhear, son of the late Henry and Rose Scullion and dear brother of Jo Hassett and the late Rita, Henry, Mary Teresa, Brigid Philomena (Phyllis) and Angela. St Padre Pio pray for him. Requiem Mass on Thursday 4th February at 11.00am via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org). Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).