Derry death notices - Wednesday, February 3, 2021

HUTCHMAN, Tom, 2nd February 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, former proprietor of Rod & Line, Derry, cherished husband of Joan, loving father and father-in-law to Jane, James, Laura and Damian and a fun and mischievous Grandad to Matilda, Ruairi, Felix, Eliza and Arlo. Forever loved and always missed.

MALLETT, Emily, 1st February 2021 peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady (formerly of Beechwood Crescent and Central Drive), loving mother of Lisa, much loved grandmother Brooke, Casey and Brett, great-grandmother of Emma and Amelia and dear sister of John, Jerry, Junior, Sadie, Ed and Bill. Sadly funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SCULLION (Magherafelt) 2nd February 2021, Francis P. (Frank) R.I.P. late of 17 Thornhill Drive, beloved husband of the late Ann Christina (Chris) and the late Mary, loving father of Martina, Terence, Mary, Ciaran, Roisin, Aine and Eimhear, son of the late Henry and Rose Scullion and dear brother of Jo Hassett and the late Rita, Henry, Mary Teresa, Brigid Philomena (Phyllis) and Angela. St Padre Pio pray for him. Requiem Mass on Thursday 4th February at 11.00am via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org). Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

LYNN – 1st February 2021, peacefully at Magherafelt Manor, Cecil, late of Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved father of Stephen, Nigel and Rosemary, father-in-law of Sharon, Sue and John and a devoted grandad of Sarah, Ashley, Joanna, Beckie, Jennifer, Kelvin, Amy and Calum and great-grandad of Heidi. Private family funeral due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Alzheimers Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family. ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’.

MULLALLY, Hugh, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Hugh Mullally peacefully at home on the 1st February 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 209 Finvola Park, Dungiven, Co Derry and formerly of Kilnaleck , Co Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary R.I.P and loving father of Hugh , Deirdre, Peter and the late Eileen R.I.P. Dearly loved by his grand daughter Emma, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. Loving brother of Moira, Johnny, Martin, Charlie and the late Rosh and Peadar R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Thursday 4th February 2021. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Patricks Church Dungiven parish webcam at 11am http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are limited to 25 people. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Motor Neurone Disease Association (NI) c/o Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. St Padre Pio pray for him.

PARKHILL (née Stewart), Martha (Mattie), 2nd February 2021, peacefully at Cornfields Care Home, Limavady, aged 102 years, beloved wife of the late William, formerly of Gransden Park, Eglinton, loving mother of Clifford and Helen, mother-in-law of Pearl and Stan, much loved grandmother of Stewart, Richard, Shirley, Tanya (USA) and Tara (USA), great-grandmother of Connor, Louise, Thomas, Lorraine, William (USA) and Tara (USA), grandmother-in-law of Jane, Hazel and Kenny and dear sister of the late Sammy, May, Lily and Joseph. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Peace perfect peace.

DARRAGH, Fr. Anthony (Tony), (Dublin and formerly Greenlough) 28th January 2021 (peacefully at Kimmage Manor, Kimmage, Dublin) Fr. Anthony (Tony) C.S.Sp. Holy Ghost Order, beloved son of the late Henry and Susan (Tyanee) and much loved brother of the late Harry, John, Sr. Mary, Ella, Michael, Patrick, Sr. Josephine and Hugh Arthur. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Fr Tony’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. Fr Tony’s remains will be reposing in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Clady during the 7.30pm Mass on Wednesday 3rd February 2021. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 4th February at 11am (Strictly Family Only) which can be viewed via the Greenlough Parish Webcam, (https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-oliver-plunketts-greenlough.) Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces, his fellow priests in the Holy Ghosts Order and all his family and friends who loved him so much. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.