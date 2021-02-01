Derry death notices - Tuesday, February 2, 2021

McDAID, 27th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, HUGH, (late of Glenvale Park), beloved son of the late Hugh and Rita, loving brother of Anne, Edward, Mary And Brian. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. At Rest.

McCLELLAND, Christine Ann, 1st February 2021 Peacefully at Edgewater Nursing Home, (formerly of Foyle Crescent, Newbuildings.) Dearly beloved Wife of Arnold, Loving Mother of Paul, Jacqueline, Lisa, Donna, and Richard. A much loved Mother in Law of Alwyn, Gary, Kyle, and Edel. A devoted Grand Mother and a Loving Sister of Don and Sister in Law of Mandy. Sadly due to the current restrictions the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Edgewater Nursing home Newbuildings 70 Victoria road BT47 2RL. Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends.

SIMPSON, Philomena, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Philomena Simpson, suddenly at Ballyoan House, on the 1st of February 2021. May she rest in peace. Devoted mother of John. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Rita. Loving sister of Marian, Mickey, Ann, Breege, Martina, Eilish, Siobhan, Michelle, Nigel, Christopher and the late Thomas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. Philomena's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Wednesday 3rd February 2021 at 10am via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. St. Brigid Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

DOHERTY (née Gallick), Margaret Kathleen, 30th January, 2021 at home, 81 Cashel Road, beloved wife of the late Samuel and loving mother of Wilma, James and Lloyd, dear mother-in-law of David and Wendy and a devoted grandmother of Jessica, Ben, Sarah, Jacob, Noah and Charlotte and great grandmother of Reuben and Isla. A private family funeral will take place due to current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to Macmillan Nurses c/o The Sperrin Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry BT47 6SB. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Come onto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

ALLEN (née Mills) - February 1st 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Elizabeth (Lily), dearly beloved Wife of the late Noel, 9 Desertlyn Road, Moneymore, devoted Mother of Doreen, Jean, Anne, John, Derek and the late Rosemary and Linda, loving Mother-in-Law of Maurice, Leslie, Stuart, Palmer, Enid and the late Richard and a dearly loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. House and funeral strictly private, due to Government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. "The Lord is my Shepherd".

O’KANE (Barleyhill, 87 Drumbolg Road, Upperlands/Lavey) 31st January 2021 (peacefully at hospital) James (Jim) RIP, beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee McErlean) , much loved father of Anne Marie (Dillon), Brigid (Duggan), James, Mairead (McErlean), Martina (Quigg), Geraldine (McKeefry) Sean, Cathy (O’Kane) and the late infant Thomas and dear brother of Kathleen, Mary and the late Josephine (Averil). Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Jim’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private".

Jim's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, Lavey, on Wednesday 3rd February 2021at 12noon which can be viewed by webcam. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters, grand children, great grandchildren and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

MILLAR (née Lewis) – 1st February 2021, peacefully in her 93rd year, at Rush Hall Care Home, Limavady and formerly of Roe Fold and Belfast, Vera, dearly loved wife of the late Cecil, loving mother of Carol and June, proud grandmother of Zoe, Ben and Sam, and Neill, Owen and Anna and a devoted great grandmother of Billy, Oliver, Isabel, Alexander, Harriet, Ava, Joshua and Olivia. House and funeral private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu and cheques payable to Rush Hall Residents Comfort Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed by the entire family circle. “A long life lived well”.

McIVOR (née Broom), Margaret (Betty), R.I.P. 1st February 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 19 Hyacinth Avenue Ballykelly, Beloved wife of the late James R.I.P. Loving mother of James, Martha-Jean, Elizabeth, Brian, John, Ronnie, Diana, Paula, Paul, Mark, Andrew, Bernadette, Barry, Lisa, Julie, Gregory, and Jennifer, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Diana, Irene, Joyce and the late Ronald. R.I.P. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Ward 22 Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry BT47 6SB. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Betty’s funeral mass will be streamed from in St Finlough’s church Ballykelly on Wednesday at 11am Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

GAILE – 30th January 2021, peacefully at The Royal Victoria Hospital, Meta Dee (aged 36), 32 Ardmore Drive, Portstewart. Devoted mummy of Olivia and Cal, step-mummy of Ben, adored partner of Craig, dearly loved daughter of Grace, much loved and cherished sister of Joleen and Christopher and loving aunt of Maisie. The house and funeral will be private due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Revive ICU C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.

O'NEILL, Maghera, 1st Feb 2021 Patrick Pearse (Paddy), R.I.P. Beloved son of the late Charlie and Mary. Much loved brother Charley, sister in law Anne (his main carer) Larry, Bridie McCusker and the late Maureen Courtney. 149 Moneysharvin Rd, Maghera BT46 5HZ Wake and funeral strictly private. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Paddy’s clubs “The Gateway Club, Spred Group and Fort riding for the disabled” c/o of the family. Deeply regretted by sorrowing brothers, sister, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins and wider family circle. Due to Government guidelines, Requiem Mass can be viewed on Wednesday 3rd February at 11am via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera. “Please adhere to strict government guidelines”