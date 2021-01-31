Derry death notices - Monday, February 1, 2021

DOHERTY (nee O'Neill) Anita, 31st January 2021, beloved wife of John, 133 Woodbrook, loving mother of Diarmaid and Brendan, cherished daughter of Sadie and Pat O’Neill and much loved sister of Lorraine, Amanda, Sean & Terry. House private and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the link below. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Sunday evening from 5 – 7 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 26C, ICU and HDU) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McKENNA, 30th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, in the tender loving care of the staff on Ward 21, NEIL J. (Pharmacist, late of Gt. James Street), devoted father of Brian and Michelle, beloved son of the late Neil J. and Elizabeth, loving brother of the late Sheila (McCourt) and Jackie, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and all his friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Ward 21, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McGINLEY, Matthew Desmond (Dessie), 30th January 2021, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Frances, 5 Derryview Terrace, Waterside ,loving father of Brian, Gerry, Dessie, Donna, Martina, Fiona, Kevin, Tony and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Sadly, due to current Covid legislation house private and funeral restricted to family only. Requiem mass can be viewed live via the link below. Jesus I trust in You. Saint Joseph, patron of the dying pray for him

O’KANE (Barleyhill, 87 Drumbolg Road, Upperlands /Lavey) 31st January 2021 (peacefully at hospital) James (Jim) RIP, beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee McErlean) , much loved father of Anne Marie (Dillon), Brigid (Duggan), James, Mairead (McErlean), Martina (Quigg), Geraldine (McKeefry) Sean, Cathy (O’Kane) and the late infant Thomas and dear brother of Kathleen, Mary and the late Josephine (Averil). Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Jim’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private". Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters, grand children, great grandchildren and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

DEVINE, Kathleen Portstewart R.I.P. and formerly 52 Orr Park, Newtownstewart. Peacefully at the Causeway Hospital Coleraine. Daughter of the late Jim and Eizabeth R.I.P. and loving sister of Ernie. Funeral will take place on Monday 1st February with 11 o'clock requiem mass in St. Eugene's Church Glenock Newtownstewart followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please note due to the covid 19 restrictions the wake and funeral are private. Numbers limited inside the church for funeral mass.

McKENNA (120A Lismoyle Road, Swatragh) 30th January 2021 Paul (Putty) RIP, beloved husband of Breige, much loved father of Clodagh, Ciaran and the late infant Caoimhe, loving son of Alice and the late John and dear brother of Paddy, John, Mary (Martin), Teresa, (McGillian) Peter, Donal, Siobhan (McKeague) and Anne (McIlhinney). Sadly due to the COVID-19 pandemic Paul’s wake and funeral will be “Strictly Private” Paul’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on Granaghan Parish Church webcam : https://www.granaghanparish.com/media.html on Monday 1st February 2021 at 11am Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law and all the family circle. On His souls sweet Jesus have mercy.