Derry death notices - Sunday, January 31, 2021

PAGE, Seamus, 30th January 2021, peacefully at home, beloved husband of Kathleen, 8 Glenanne, Foyle Road, loving father of Marie, Billy, John, Gerry, Seamus, Paul, Kieran and the late Rosie, Majella and Kathryn, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Cassie and the late Sadie, John, Paddy, David and Willie. House private please and funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Martin intercede for him.

BUTLER, 30th January 2021, peacefully at his home, STEPHEN (ex. Ulsterbus and late of Glenbank Road), beloved husband of the recently deceased Roseann (Rose), loving father of Marian, Ann, Robert, Stephen, Kevin, Agnes and Marie, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, a dear and loving son and brother of the deceased members of the Butler family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Ward 50, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

LOGAN, Rebecca (Phyllis), 29th January 2021, peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home, beloved wife of Robert (Bobby) 95 Knockwellan Park. Loving mother of Lorraine and David, dear mother-in-law of Hugh and Ann, devoted grandmother of Craig, Aaron, Rebekah, Neil and great grandmother of Theodore and Elayna. A private family funeral will take place. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.

McALLISTER (née Murdoch) – 30th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Paula, Ringsend Road, Limavady. Loving wife of the late Ian, dear mother of Louise, Karen, Leslie and Claire, a mother-in-law and grandmother. House and funeral

private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to WH & SCT (Ward 41 Altnagelvin Hospital) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.

Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

TOHILL (Maghera) 30th January 2021, Freddie Joe R.I.P. late of 147 Glen Road, beloved husband of the late Annie Elizabeth and loving father of Terence, Fred, Anne and Maureen, dear brother of Noel and the late Sean, Colm and Maureen. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Requiem Mass on Monday 1st February at 11.00am via webcam St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

SCOTT (nee Hall) – 30th January 2021, peacefully at Rose Court Nursing Home, Iris, 77 Strand Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr Ian A P Scott, loving mother of Philip, Mark, Jane and Jill, father-in-law of Penny, Karen, Dan and Andrew and much loved grandmother of Rory, Ella, Luke, Eliza, Alexander, Jack, Thomas, Charlie and Katie-Jane. The funeral will be private due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The Alzheimers Society C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

MCGINLEY, 29th JANUARY 2021, in the loving care of his Foyle Hospice family, Dr Tom, beloved husband of the late Deirdre, loving father of Ciarán, Aisling, Ronan and Sinéad, a devoted grandfather to Kevin, Christina, Ciara, Conor, Cormac, Tom and Molly, dear brother of Bríd, Packie and the late Gene and a dear father-in-law and brother-in-law. Family flowers only. If wished, donations in lieu of flowers to Foyle Hospice. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for family only. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. “To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.”

DOHERTY, 29th. January 2021, peacefully at home, THOMAS JOSEPH, (Late of Moyola Drive) beloved husband of Patsy, loving father of Michael, Paulene, Linda, Keith, Mark and Louise, a dear and loving grandfather, dear father-in-Iaw of Maria, Wendy, Georgie, Christina and Niall. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are for family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

SMYTH, January 29th 2021, passed away peacefully at her own home surrounded by her loving family, Anna Rebecca,

41 Windyhill Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Alex, loving mother of David, Dessa and the late Harold, mother in law of Martin, also a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Drumachose Presbyterian Church Repair Fund and forward to Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family.

LINTON, January 29th 2021, passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Thomas John (Tommy), Formerly of Catherine Street, Limavady. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Drumachose Presbyterian Church Repair Fund and forward to Browns funeral Directors, Unit 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his friends.

O’KANE, nee McGuckin (Swatragh), 29th January 2021. Brigid R.I.P. late of 58 Gorteade Road, beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Mary Glass, Brigid, Paddy-Joe, Henry, Margaret Quinn and Sarah, daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget and dear sister of the late Charlie, William, Mary, John, Fr. Felix and Peggy Duffy. Requiem Mass for Brigid can be viewed on Sunday 31st January at 11.30am at St John Baptist, Swatragh Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming Swatragh. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

DARRAGH (Dublin and formerly Greenlough) 28th January 2021 (peacefully at Kimmage Manor, Kimmage, Dublin) Fr. Anthony (Tony) C.S.Sp. Holy Ghost Order, beloved son of the late Henry and Susan (Tyanee) and much loved brother of the late Harry, John, Sr. Mary, Ella, Michael, Patrick, Sr. Josephine and Hugh Arthur. Sadly due to the current COVID-19 pandemic Fr Tony’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. We will update this obituary notice with details on how to view his Requiem Mass online when they become available. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces, his fellow priests in the Holy Ghosts Order and all his family and friends who loved him so much. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

OSTRIDGE, January 16th, 2021, passed away peacefully at Royal Berkshire Hospital, Patricia, late of 47 Castle Park, Limavady.

Much loved wife of the late Colin, loving mother of Peter, and dear mother in law of Sandra, devoted grandmother of Emma, Toby and Chelsey, great grandmother of Orla-Rose, Margaux, sister of Ruth and Wilson and the late Sydney. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

HAMMOND – January 29, 2021, (peacefully) at Marina Care Home, Annie Mary (May), in her 101st year, late of 20 Killyfaddy Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved sister of the late Margaret, George and Eileen and also a dear aunt and great-aunt. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.