Derry death notices - Friday, January 29, 2021

DORAN, Daniel, 26th January 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Danny Beloved Husband of Patricia and Loving Father of Danny, Derek, Mary-Angela, Lucinda, Georgina and the late Mary-Angela. Loving Grandfather of Diane, Shane, Derek, Daniel, Stephanie, Patricia, Ryan, Jolene, Calam and Great Grandfather of Katie. Dear Brother of Leo and the late Agnes, Margaret and Pat. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions the Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Friday 29th January at 11:00am on St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill website. (Link Below). Danny will be interred afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

McLAUGHLIN, Martin (Marty), 26th January 2021, formerly of 82 Creggan Heights, beloved father of Jake and Ethan, son of the late Tommy and Betty and loving brother of Pauline. Remembered and loved always by the entire McLaughlin and Nixon families. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HENDERSON (nee Coyle) Clare, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Clare Henderson née Coyle, peacefully at her late home surrounded by all her loving family on the 28th of January 2021. Late of 11 Springhill Rd. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Robert (Roy). Devoted mother of Pearse, Martin, Louise, Sharon and Stephen. A much loved mother-in-law of Breidge, John, Damian and Elaine. Dearest sister of Fr. Pearse Coyle (USA), Veronica, Gemma, Josephine, Leo and the late Rita. Loving granny and great-granny of Gary, Sara, Jamie, Sarah, Rebecca, Robert, Conor, Ronan, Stephen, Chloe, Jude and Kevin Óg. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for the immediate family only. Clare's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html St. Thérese Of Lisieux "The Little Flower" Pray For Her. Jesus, I Place All My Trust In You.

McGUCKIN – January 27, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Robert, 10 Belagherty Road, Ballyronan, dearly loved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Bruce and Linda, dear father-in-law of Andrew, loving grandfather of Grace and Mark and dearest brother of Arthur, Doreen, Muriel, David and the late Stewart. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for M.S. Research, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. “Peace, Perfect Peace”