Derry death notices - Thursday, January 28, 2021

TESTER, 27th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, REG (late of 119 Rathlin Drive), beloved husband of the late Bridie, loving father of Reggie, Liam, Mary, Kevin, Derek and Kieran, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and a dear and loving brother of Stuart. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Flowers can be sent c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors 31 William Street. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOUGLAS, Samuel James, 30th January 1924 – 26th January 2021, beloved husband of Audrey and the late Molly, 5 Broomhill Avenue, loving father of Raymond, Ann and the late Albert, stepfather of Sylvia, Aaron, Elaine, Lynne, Catherine, Dean and Robert and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Londonderry, BT47 2NL. Until we meet again.

HAWKINS, George, 27th January 2021, beloved husband of Frances, 4 Cloncool Park, Culmore, loving father of Mark, Richard, Claire, Leigh and the late David, father-in-law of Sinead, Aisling, Martin and Maddie, much loved grandfather of Ella, Isla, Regan, Luca and Fiadh and dear brother of Drew, Margaret and the late Freddy. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward40), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, BT47 6SB.

SWEENEY, John Patrick (Paddy), 27th January 2021, beloved husband of Patsy, 25 Windridge Drive, Trench Road, loving father of Paul, Edel and Mark, much loved grandfather of Jude, Noah, Beth, Finn, Lauren, Ben and Charlie and dear brother of Eamonn, Teresa, Alacoque, Marian and Gina. House private please. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

TOSH, Victor John Alan, January 27, 2021 Peacefully at Longfield Care Home, Eglinton (surrounded by his loving family formerly of 29, Seymour Gardens, Caw in his 77th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Rosemary (Rosslyn) much loved father of Alan, Wilson, Jordan and Rebecca, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral service is restricted to the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia U.K. c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. At Peace.

RAMSEY (née Armstrong) – January 26, 2021 (peacefully) at home, 17 Aughagaskin Road, Magherafelt, Kathleen, dearly beloved wife of George, much loved mother of Roberta, Derek and Elaine, dear mother-in-law of William and Neil, loving granny of Nathan and Leon and dearest sister of Frank, Billy and Joanne. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Husband, Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord”. 2 Corinthians 5 v 8

McGUCKIN – January 27, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Robert, 10 Belagherty Road, Ballyronan, dearly loved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Bruce and Linda, dear father-in-law of Andrew, loving grandfather of Grace and Mark and dearest brother of Arthur, Doreen, Muriel, David and the late Stewart. House and funeral strictly private due to government restrictions (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for M.S. Research, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. “Peace, Perfect Peace”