Derry death notices - Wednesday, January 27, 2021

DOHERTY, Eddie, 25 January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. (Late of Woodbrook) Beloved husband of the late Patsy, loving father of Paul, Carol, Colette, Fiona, Eamon and Colleen, dear brother of Kathleen, Joan and the late Annie, Mary, Bernie, Christine, Denis and Breege and a much loved granda and great-granda. Fondly remembered and loved always by the entire family circle and friends. House private and funeral restricted to family only please due to the ongoing Corinavirus pandemic. Padre Pro pray for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ROBINSON, Eileen Rebecca Charlotte (Starrett) January 26, 2021 Peacefully at Cornfield Care Home, Limavady (formerly of The Fountain and late of 103, Bann Drive, Waterside in her 97th year) much loved wife of the late Tommy, loving sister of Bertie, Margaret and the late Sammy and Rachel, dearest sister-in-law of Jean and Sandy, a dear aunt and great-aunt. Sadly due to ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly for the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia U.K. c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

GILFILLAN (née Etherington) – 26th January 2021, peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, formerly of 138 Seacoast Road, Crindle, Myroe, Limavady, Mary, loving wife of the late James, devoted mother of Sandra, Nora, David, Robert, Rhoda, William, Joe and Steven and a much loved grandmother to her 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. House and Funeral private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice or Christian Institute c/o and cheques payable to Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“For me to live is Christ and to die is gain” Philippians 1:21

McGURK (née McGinnis), Monica, 25th January 2021, beloved wife of Sean, 7 Ferndale Park, Greysteel, loving mother of Sean-Paul, Michael and Amy, mother-in-law of Claire, Amy and Stephen, devoted grandmother of Conor and Charlie and a much loved sister and aunt. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McSORLEY, Francis, died peacefully at his home at 4 Moykeeran Gardens, Draperstown, Tuesday 26th January 2021. Brother to Michael, Peter and Rose Theresa (Donnelly). Son of Michael and Rose. Brother to deceased Tom, Mary (Clarke), Annie (McNulty), Pat and William. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie, mariecurie.org.uk”