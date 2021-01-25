Derry death notices - Tuesday, January 26, 2021

McLAUGHLIN, John (Jack), 24th January 2021, beloved husband of the late Frances, 17 Trench Road, Waterside, loving father of Neil, Rosemary, Elizabeth, Patricia, Vivienne, Jacqueline, John, Collette, Austin and Brendan and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, house private and funeral restricted to family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McCROSSAN, Rose, (Nee McDonald) 24th January 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Beloved wife of Brendan (late of Carrickreagh Gardens and formally of Dunree Gardens, Creggan). Loving mother of Maria, Margaret, Brenda, Tony, Paul, Declan, Roisin and Geraldine. Much loved Granny, Great Granny and Mother in Law. Due to current pandemic and Restrictions wake and funeral are strictly private. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and all who knew her. Thy Kingdom come. Thy Will be done, on earth as it is in Heaven.

MULLAN, ( née McDaid ), 24th. January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, CECILIA, (late of Glenbank Road), loving mother of Karla, Ryan And Gerard, devoted grandmother of Mia-Bo, Zara and Ella-Mei, beloved daughter of Jean and dear sister of Vincent and Thomas. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

DONNELLY, John Joseph, In loving memory of John who died suddenly on January 23, 2021 at his home in Portstewart. Beloved husband of Oonagh and proud father of his children Emma, Andrew, Nuala, Eoin, Katherine, his sons and daughter-in-law Martin, Jack, Angel and Andrew. Much loved grandfather and all round entertainer to Ruan, Kaeleb, Bea, Freya, Indi and Keir. Private funeral will take place on Thursday 28th January and can be watched from 11am here: www.portstewartparish.website/live-mass Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Cards, memories and stories all gratefully received at the family home. In these difficult times we are sad that we cannot give John the wake and send off that he deserves and would no doubt have enjoyed himself. And so the family respectfully requests that all who knew him take a moment and raise a parting glass.

McCULLY, William Raymond, 24th January 2021. Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, Late of Kilburn Crescent. Dearly Beloved Husband of Evelyn. Devoted father of Mark and Paul. Dear Father-in-law of Ann. Loving Grandfather of Joanne, Carol and Donna. Great-Grandfather of Scarlett, Caitlyn, Tyler and Oliver. Brother of Doris, Marie and Arnold. Due to the Current Restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place on Tuesday 26th January. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to MacMillan Nurses, The Sperrin Unit, WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry BT47 6SB All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral directors 02871311321. Deeply Regretted by his Loving Family Circle.

TORRENS - 23rd January 2021 (peacefully) at hospital Robert (Roy) OBE 68 Castleview Park, Portrush. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved-father of Andrea, Judith and Joanne, father-in-law of Mark, Alan and Chris. Devoted Grandfather of Ben, Rachel, Faith, Matthew, Lauren and Molly. Dear brother of Ross, Audrey, Ian and the late Norman and Carol. House and funeral private in accordance with current Government regulations. (Service streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9tD9Rnm9rQEs2UQp_O9qbA on Tuesday at 2.00pm.) Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Diabetes UK c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

MOYNIHAN - 19th January, 2021, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen nee McLaughlin, 56A Culmore Road, Derry and formerly Elaghbeg, Burnfoot. Beloved wife of Sean and dear mother of Kerry, Brendan, Sean and Aoibheann. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family and friends. Requiem Mass Wednesday 27th January in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted. Kathleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.