Derry death notices - Monday, January 25, 2021

SHIELS, Matthew John, 24th January 2021, peacefully at Culmore Manor Care Home, beloved son of the late Peter and Lizzie Sheils, Union Street, Waterside, loving brother of Hermy (South Sheilds) and the late Nora, Terry, Dolly, Jean, Peggy and Eamon and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul, 4 Elagh Business Park East, Buncrana Road, Derry, BT48 8QH. Remembered and loved always by the entire family circle near and far. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCOURT, Eamon, 23rd January 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Peggy Beloved Husband of Majella and Loving Father of Shauna, Sinead, Eamonn, Danielle and Ryan. Dear Brother of Patrick, Tony, Jimmy and the late Ann, Harry and Abbs. Loving Grandfather of Cleona, Kevin, Odhrán, Abaigh, Eireann, Ellie, Brody, Paige and Quinn. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions the Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Monday 25th January at 10:00am on St. Mary's Church website. (Link Below) Peggy will be interred afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

McCULLY, William Raymond, 24th January 2021. Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, Late of Kilburn Crescent. Dearly Beloved Husband of Evelyn. Devoted father of Mark and Paul. Dear Father-in-law of Ann. Loving Grandfather of Joanne, Carol and Donna. Great-Grandfather of Scarlett, Caitlyn, Tyler and Oliver. Brother of Doris, Marie and Arnold. Due to the Current Restrictions a Private Family Funeral will take place on Tuesday 26th January. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to MacMillan Nurses, The Sperrin Unit, WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry BT47 6SB All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral directors 02871311321. Deeply Regretted by his Loving Family Circle.

SMITH, Elizabeth Ann (Lily), nee Doherty January 24, 2021 Peacefully at Brooklands Care Home, Northern Road (In the tender loving care of her niece Donna in her 93rd year formerly of 11, Sperrin Park, Caw) dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley (Stan) a much loved aunt, great-aunt and friend. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly for the immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her many friend and entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MILLAR, January 23rd 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family Rachel Roberta, 216 Ballyquin Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of Tommy, devoted mother of Kathy dear Mother in law of William and loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Air Ambulance NI and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, unit 21, Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

NICHOLL, January 23rd 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, William John, 56 Benbraddagh Avenue, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late letty, dear father of Darren, dear brother of Alan, Kenny, Caroline and the late Francie and Bobby, dear brother in law of Beryl and Billy, sadly due to the current pandemic. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church and forward to Browns Funeral Directors, unit 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Faith, Hope and Love, 1 Cor.13:13.

TORRENS - 23rd January 2021 (peacefully) at hospital Robert (Roy) OBE 68 Castleview Park, Portrush. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved-father of Andrea, Judith and Joanne, father-in-law of Mark, Alan and Chris. Devoted Grandfather of Ben, Rachel, Faith, Matthew, Lauren and Molly. Dear brother of Ross, Audrey, Ian and the late Norman and Carol. House and funeral private in accordance with current Government regulations. (Service streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9tD9Rnm9rQEs2UQp_O9qbA on Tuesday at 2.00pm.) Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Diabetes UK c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

GRIEVES, Joyce (Joy), 24th January 2021 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, Late of Glenshane Road, Claudy. Dearly Beloved Wife of the Late Johnny. Loving Mother of Bryan, Jonathan and the Late Gary. A devoted Grandmother. Dearest sister of George Eakin and sister in-law of Kathleen. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th January. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Alzheimer’s Society NI, Scott Road, Scott Lodge, Plymouth, PL23DU. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral Directors 02871311321 At Rest.

HANNA (nee Madden) January 24th 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, Pamela Jacqueline (Pamy) 321 Drumrane Road, Dungiven. Much loved mother of Amy, dear daughter of John and the late Elsie, loving sister of Eileen, Dave and the late Kenny, also Darrell. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Browns funeral Directors for Leukaemia Research and ward 50 Altnagelvin Hospital and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, unit 21, Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MOYNIHAN - 19th January, 2021, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen nee McLaughlin, 56A Culmore Road, Derry and formerly Elaghbeg, Burnfoot. Beloved wife of Sean and dear mother of Kerry, Brendan, Sean and Aoibheann. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family and friends. Requiem Mass Wednesday 27th January in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted. Kathleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.