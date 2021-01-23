Derry death notices - Sunday, January 24, 2021

MOYNIHAN - 19th January, 2021, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen nee McLaughlin, 56A Culmore Road, Derry and formerly Elaghbeg, Burnfoot. Beloved wife of Sean and dear mother of Kerry, Brendan, Sean and Aoibheann. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her extended family and friends. Requiem Mass Wednesday 27th January in St Mura's Church, Fahan at 11.00am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines Requiem Mass and interment are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted. Kathleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.

BROWN, Kevin (Fredo), 22nd January 2021 beloved husband of Majella, 24 Glengalliagh Park, loving father of Kevin and the late infants Majella Anne, Natalie and Shannon, son of the late Robert and Annie, dear brother of Jimmy, Robbie, Margaret, Terence, Christine, Patricia, Christy and the late Adrian and Hugh and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Saturday from 2 - 5.30 pm and Sunday from 6 - 9 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Neonatal Unit) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock intercede for him. St Pio pray for him.

HAMILTON, Joseph Alexander (Alex), 23rd January 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Violet, 55 Rushall Road, loving father of Steven, Leanne, David, Rebecca, Brandon-Lee, Adam, foster father of Elaine, much loved grandfather of 8, dear son of Bridget and Lexie and doting brother of Sharon, Rocky, Ryan, David, Emma and Jason. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 41) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6AL. Only the good die young.

HUNT, 23rd January 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital Evelyn Margaret, much loved Wife of Hazlett, loving Mother of the Late Doreen and Dear Sister of Esme, Andy, Mervyn, William and the Late Raymond and Doreen. Also a much loved Aunt. Sadly due to the recent pandemic, the house and funeral are strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21, Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Will be loving remembered and sadly missed by her entire Family Circle.

BOWMAN (née Sturgeon) – January 23, 2021 (peacefully) at Magherafelt Manor Care Home, Margaret, in her 96th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved and devoted mother of Victor, Norman, Lorna, Mervyn, Doris, Maureen, Ivor, Kenny and the late Desmond, dear mother-in-law of Linda, Sally, Colin, Jacqueline, Frankie, Jeanette, Chris and the late Clark, loving grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Eric and the late Jim and Jeannie. House and funeral strictly private due to current government guidelines (25 people only). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Alzheimer’s Society, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Children and the entire Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

CANNING, William Anthony, 22nd January 2021, peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, beloved husband of Teresa, 128 Tartnakelly Road, Glack, loving father of Christopher, Willie, Mary, Angela, Martin, Peter, Sharon, James and the late John, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and dear brother of Seamus, Veronica, Jerry, Paddy and the late William, Anthony, Johnny, Roddy, Mary-Agnes, Margaret, Rosie and Katie. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Saturday from 7 – 9 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul (St Canice’s Confence) C/o The Parish Office, 115 Irish Green Street, Limavady, BT49 9AB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LOGAN 23rd January 2021 peacefully at her home Patricia (Pat) RIP dearly beloved wife of Vincent, much loved mother of Claire, Mark, Karen and Angie and loving mother-in-law and a dear grandmother to Kris, Aoife, Shay and Elyse Due to current government regulations the house and funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marie Curie, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

KELSO (née Spallen) - January 23rd 2021 (peacefully) at The Mater Hospital, Belfast, Helen Elizabeth (Elsie), dearly loved Wife of the late William, formerly of 62 Tirgarvil Road, Upperlands and latterly of 13 Mullagh Court, Maghera, much loved Mother of Jim, John, Philip and Marion, a loving Mother-in-Law of Hazel, Donna, Liz and Terry, devoted Grandmother of Lauren, Stephen, Daniel, Timothy, Grace, Erin, Adam, Rachel, Simon and Paul and Great-grandmother of Rory. House and funeral strictly private, due to Government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes UK, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"

LOUGHREY, 21st January 2021, peacefully at home, Christopher (Christy, late of lniscarn Road), beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Christopher, Deborah and Annette, devoted grandfather of Lauren and Aimee, a dear and loving brother of Patsy, Jimmy, John and the late Hugo and Sheena and father-in-law of Paul. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Christopher pray for him.

McMENAMIN, 21st January 2021, peacefully at Deanfield Care Home, Vera, late of Bradley Park, beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving mother of Kevin and Darren and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

FULTON, (née Brown) Coleraine & Portstewart 20th January 2021. Peacefully Betty (Susan Elizabeth) R.I.P. wife of the late Vincent; loving mother of Noleen (McKillop) and Dessie; mother-in-law of Stephen and Julie and dear grandmother of Eóin, Brendan, Lucy, Lisa and Luke. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. A private funeral Mass took place in Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart followed by interment in St. John’s Cemetery, Coleraine. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.