Derry death notices - Saturday, January 23, 2021

Derry Death Notices - Thursday 14th November 2019

LOUGHREY, 21st January 2021, peacefully at home, Christopher (Christy, late of lniscarn Road), beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Christopher, Deborah and Annette, devoted grandfather of Lauren and Aimee, a dear and loving brother of Patsy, Jimmy, John and the late Hugo and Sheena and father-in-law of Paul. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.  St. Christopher pray for him.

McMENAMIN, 21st January 2021, peacefully at Deanfield Care Home, Vera, late of Bradley Park, beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving mother of Kevin and Darren and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

FULTON, (née Brown) Coleraine & Portstewart 20th January 2021. Peacefully Betty (Susan Elizabeth) R.I.P. wife of the late Vincent; loving mother of Noleen (McKillop) and Dessie; mother-in-law of Stephen and Julie and dear grandmother of Eóin, Brendan, Lucy, Lisa and Luke. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. A private funeral Mass took place in Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart followed by interment in St. John’s Cemetery, Coleraine. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

