Derry death notices - Friday, January 22, 2021

HINDS, Brendan, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Brendan Hinds, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 21st of January 2021. Late of 24 Moss Park. May he rest in peace.Beloved husband of Ursula. Devoted father of Mary, Anne, Brenda, Glenn, Dawson and Gavin. Proud granda of Bréandan, Conor, Brennan, Ciaron, Philip, Maeve, Rory, Bronagh, Eve, Chloe, Louise, Sophia, Oliver and Noah. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Brendan's remains are now reposing at his late home, funeral leaving from there on Saturday 23rd of January at 10:20am for 11am requiem mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh, followed by cremation at 3pm in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Brendan's funeral requiem mass and cremation service can be streamed live via the links below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/galliagh

https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia NI c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Peace Perfect Peace.

THOMPSON, Jim, 21st January 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Sue, 24 Blackburn Crescent, loving father of Tracey, James and Andrew, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Derek, Raymond, George, David and the late Myra. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin, C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6SB. The day thou gavest Lord has ended.

McGLINCHEY, 20th January 2021, Bernard (Barney) & Sarah (Blossom)of 42 Foyle Avenue, Greysteel, passed away peacefully together in the loving care of the Covid and ICU staff in Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved parents of Dessie, Libby, Lynne, Clare and Sarah-Jane and much loved grandparents of Michael, Eoin, Lucy, Joe, Isla, Hannah and Kate. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W.J. O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, Eglinton this evening (Thursday) from 7.30 pm. Sadly the funeral is restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed online via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated via Just Giving by following the link below

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/BandB2021 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for them.

HOUSTON, Rosemary, 20th January 2021, Suddenly at home (formerly of Upper Galliagh Road). Dearly beloved Wife of Robert. A loving sister of Billy and Stanley. Sadly due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private for Family only. Family flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Elizabeth Jackson, 4 Glenabbey Cottages, Londonderry BT48 8LP. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle and friends. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, Tel 02871311321. The Lord Is My Shepherd.

DICKINSON (née McGowan), 19th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, SANDRA (late of Leafair Park), beloved wife of the late Tony, loving mother of Kevin, Alison and the late Shaun, a devoted grandmother, a dear and loving sister of Celine, Shaun and the late Liam and Mary and a loving friend of Mary Harkin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished, to W.H.S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BREWSTER, LLB – 20th January 2021, suddenly, David, late of Limavady, much loved son of the late Harry and Alison, dear brother of Janet and Elinor and a much loved uncle, cousin and friend. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Attendance at the funeral is sadly limited and will be by invitation only. We would ask that in these difficult times the government guidelines are respected. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Magilligan Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle at home, Canada and Australia.

McCORMICK, William (Willie), 21st January 2021 Peacefully at his home 72 Wispering Pines, Limavady. Beloved husband of Isabella, Loving father of Marian, Leslie, Gerald, Ann, Timothy, Estelle, Michael, and Shane, a much loved grandfather. Dear brother of Clare and the late Eileen, Violet, Jean, Gerald, and Johnny. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed online via the link below. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie, City Friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Derry. BT47 2NL or Chest, Heart, & Stroke. 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HB Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McGINNIS - 20th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Crawford, 4 Taylor Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of Doreen, loving father of Gary, Dear Father in law of Linda, devoted grandfather of Eva. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Dementia UK and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

BRADLEY (née Davis), Ellen (Helen), 21st January 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 3 Bells Hill, Limavady. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Colin and Jane, mother-in-law of Diane, and Francis. Dear sister of Nan, Jean and the late Susie, Noel, and Ivan, and a much loved aunt. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Family are welcome to pay their respect at O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Home tomorrow Friday from 2pm to 5pm Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Alzheimer’s Research UK 3 Riverside, Granta Park, Cambridge. CB21 6AD. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 The Lord is my Shepherd.

HOUSTON, 20th January 2021 (peacefully) at Cottage Care Home, Noreen, formerly of Maghera and Bangor, dear sister of the late William and Margaret and a much loved aunt of Liz, Hilary and Brian. Funeral private due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Lurach's Parish Church, Maghera, online at mcmullanfunerals.com or by post to James McMullan and Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea BT51 5QU. Sadly missed by the entire family circle at home and abroad.

SEMPLE – 21st January 2021, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, Joseph Dunlop (Don), formerly of Fulton Park, Limavady, devoted husband of the late Rita, dear father of Peter, Stephen (and Helen) and Shirley and grandfather of Honey, Ruby, Holly, Jack and Sam. House and Funeral strictly private in accordance with current Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

LYNCH, James, January 21st 2021 Peacefully at Rushall Nursing Home, formerly of Alexander Terrace and Greystone, Antrim. Much loved husband if the late Mary Margaret (Gretta) Loving father of Ann, Trevor, Kenneth and Caroline, Father in law of Steve Burridge, Ruth, Paula and Ivan McNerlin, much loved grandfather of Andrea, Claire, Michael, Caitlin and Peter, and much adored great grandfather of Megan, much loved brother of Anne Spence, David, Thomas and the late Robert John (Bertie). Peace perfect Peace. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Drumachose Presbyterian Church (Building fund). Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.