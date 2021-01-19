Derry death notices - Wednesday, January 20, 2021

WHITE (O'Doherty), Louise, 16th January 2021, wife of James, formerly of Ballymagroarty, loving mother of Tamzin, Farrah and Lola-May, cherished daughter of Margaret and David, dear sister of Claire, Margaret, Shauna, Charlene, Seamus and the late Robert, Eamon and Dee Dee and a much loved aunt. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DUFFY, John, 19th January 2021. At his home in the West Midlands after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Chris, loving father of Mandy, Susan and Louise and a doting grandfather. Much loved brother of Pauline(Rip), Brendan, Sheila, Eamon, Liam and Mary. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

RYAN, (née Carlin) 18th. January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Angela, (late of Beechwood Crescent) beloved wife of the late Bosco, loving mother of Bosco, dear mother-in-law of Catrina, devoted grandmother of Ciaran, Michaela and Chloe, loving sister of Frankie, Margaret, Kathleen, Rosaleen, Anna, Thomas and the late Alice (Doll). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes Intercede for her.

FULTON (née Hudson) – Called home (peacefully) January 19, 2021 at Antrim Area Hospital, Doreen, (in her 91st year) dearly beloved wife of Herbie, 69 Aughrim Road, Magherafelt, much loved mother of Mervyn, Gladys and the late Anna, dear mother-in-law of Florence, Ian and Trevor, loving grandmother of Lynn, Ian, Glenda, Annette, Diane, Claire, Melvin, Alice and David and also a dear great-grandmother. House and funeral strictly private due to current government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Revival Movement Association payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Husband, Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “… the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord”. Romans 6 v 23

BRADLEY, Eddie, 16th January 2021, Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital. Beloved Husband of Pamela and Loving Father of Coleen, Conor, Brendan and Toni. Loving Grandfather of Courtney, Jake, Parker, Ben and Mylah. Dear Brother of Philip, Gerard, Sue, Pat, Margaret and the Late Mary. Loving Partner of Fiona. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions the Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday 20th January at 10:00am on St. Mary's Church website. Eddie will be interred afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

YOUNG (née Stewart), Harriet Emily, January 17, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 95th) dearly beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Anne, Samuel and the late Margaret, loving mother-in-law of Ivor and Avril, devoted grandmother of Amy, Andrew, Catherine, Timothy and Laura, great-grandmother of Ella. Funeral leaving her late home 31, Lyndhurst Road, Kilfennan, on Wednesday 20th January at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at the graveside of Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. In accordance with Government guidelines those wishing to pay their respects, can do so whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Buildings Fund) c/o Mrs. Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. (All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors 028 71312567) Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McGOWAN (nee McCauley) Siobhan, 17th January 2021, peacefully at home, 19 Springvale Park, beloved wife of Noel, loving mother of Gareth and Emma, daughter of the late Tommy and Margaret McCauley, Iniscarn Road and dear sister of Mary, Thomas, Shaun, Margaret, Martina and the late Arthur and Terence. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

REILLY (née McClenaghan), Bridget (Bridie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bridget (Bridie) Reilly Née McClenaghan suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 17th of January 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 48 Mitchell Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Brian and loving mother of Mary (Farren), Danny, Susie, Terence, Bridgeen, Thomas, Mark and the late Brian, Thomas and Bridie R.I.P. A much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Wednesday 20th January, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends only and the numbers in the church are restricted to 25 people. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Padre Pio pray for her.

TARA SINGH NAGRA, 12th January 2021, suddenly at his home, 34 Gleneagles, beloved husband of Shinder Kaur Nagra, loving father of Amerjit Singh Nagra, Sukhvinder Singh Nagra and Bobby Singh Nagra, devoted grandfather to his 7 grandchildren and his 1 great-grandchild, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends around the globe. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the NI Sikh Association, c/o any family member. Cremation service to take place at 2:00pm on Wednesday the 20th January at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. The service can be viewed via the live stream option at www.lakelandscrematorium.ie