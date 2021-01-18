Derry death notices - Tuesday, January 19, 2021

BRADLEY, Eddie, 16th January 2021, Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital. Beloved Husband of Pamela and Loving Father of Coleen, Conor, Brendan and Toni. Loving Grandfather of Courtney, Jake, Parker, Ben and Mylah. Dear Brother of Philip, Gerard, Sue, Pat, Margaret and the Late Mary. Loving Partner of Fiona. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions the Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Wednesday 20th January at 10:00am on St. Mary's Church website. Eddie will be interred afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

McDERMOTT, (nee Doherty) 18th. January 2021, peacefully at her home, Margaret, (late of Bishop Street) beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of Gerry, Jim And Kevin, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Paddy and Annie, sister-in-law of Vera and Ray. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

YOUNG (née Stewart), Harriet Emily, January 17, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 95th) dearly beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Anne, Samuel and the late Margaret, loving mother-in-law of Ivor and Avril, devoted grandmother of Amy, Andrew, Catherine, Timothy and Laura, great-grandmother of Ella. Funeral leaving her late home 31, Lyndhurst Road, Kilfennan, on Wednesday 20th January at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at the graveside of Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. In accordance with Government guidelines those wishing to pay their respects, can do so whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Buildings Fund) c/o Mrs. Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. (All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors 028 71312567) Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McGOWAN (nee McCauley) Siobhan, 17th January 2021, peacefully at home, 19 Springvale Park, beloved wife of Noel, loving mother of Gareth and Emma, daughter of the late Tommy and Margaret McCauley, Iniscarn Road and dear sister of Mary, Thomas, Shaun, Margaret, Martina and the late Arthur and Terence. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DALY, Patrick Pearse, 18Th January 2021 Peacefully At Home After A Short Illness Bourne With Dignity. R.I.P. Dearly Beloved Son Of The Late Thomas And Josephine, Late Of Tryconnell Street and Lawerence Hill. A Loving Brother Of John, Joseph, Anna ,Roddy And The Late Thomas ,Sara And Kathleen. Due To The Current Restrictions The Wake And Funeral Will Be Private For Family Only. St Patrick, Patron Saint Of Ireland Pray For Him. Our Lady Queen Of Peace.

McGILLIGAN, Tommy R.I.P.: 18th January 2021 peacefully at home in his 98th year, 73 Kilhoyle Road, Drumsurn, beloved husband of the late Rosemary, loving father of Gerard, Kevin, Roisin Devlin and Mary C. Donaghy, father-in-law of Damian and Noel, a much loved grandfather of Ryan, Ronan, Caoimhe, Niall, Martin, Odhran, Ciaran, Orla, Sheá and Clodagh and dear brother of Mary Lagan and the late Johnnie, Michael, Jim and Cissie. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

REILLY (née McClenaghan), Bridget (Bridie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bridget (Bridie) Reilly Née McClenaghan suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on 17th of January 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 48 Mitchell Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Brian and loving mother of Mary (Farren), Danny, Susie, Terence, Bridgeen, Thomas, Mark and the late Brian, Thomas and Bridie R.I.P.

A much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Wednesday 20th January, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is for family and close friends only and the numbers in the church are restricted to 25 people. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Padre Pio pray for her.

McGURK (Bellaghy) 18th January 2021, John R.I.P. 13 William Court, beloved husband of Susan and loving father of Margaret Anne (McKee), Amanda, Sean and Nicola, son of the late Margaret and Peter McGurk and dear brother of Jim, Peter, Patrick, Betty, Ann, Marie, Philomena, Frances, Bridget, Angela and the late Patsy. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Cara, son-in-law Daryl, grandchildren Aoibhin, Odhran, Conall, Fiadh, Aoife, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

O'REILLY, Willie (Winkle), 17th January 2020 peacefully at home 74 St Eithnes Park. Beloved Partner of Sharon Lamberton, Loving Father of Darren (Pio), Devoted Grandfather of Aoibhe and Eadaoin. Loving Father in law of Fionnuala. Beloved Son of Bridie and the late Willie, Dear brother of Sheila, Kathleen, Martina, Bridie, Paul and Bernadette. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 9.20am to St Eugenes Cathedral for Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Due to current government restrictions wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link. http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul Our Lady of knock, pray for him.

TARA SINGH NAGRA, 12th January 2021, suddenly at his home, 34 Gleneagles, beloved husband of Shinder Kaur Nagra, loving father of Amerjit Singh Nagra, Sukhvinder Singh Nagra and Bobby Singh Nagra, devoted grandfather to his 7 grandchildren and his 1 great-grandchild, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends around the globe. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the NI Sikh Association, c/o any family member. Cremation service to take place at 2:00pm on Wednesday the 20th January at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan. The service can be viewed via the live stream option at www.lakelandscrematorium.ie