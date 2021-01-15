Derry death notices - Saturday, January 16, 2021

SHARKEY Rosemary (Rosalyn), 15th January 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 4 Summerhill Park, Belmont. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Bridget R.I.P, Dear sister of Anne, Jean, Dorothy, Mary. Breige, Phil, and Donna, a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Wake house STRICTLY PRIVATE and sadly owing to current restrictions funeral will be for family only. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). Her funeral will leave from her home on Sunday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Ardmore.

LYNCH (née Woods), Joan Elizabeth, 15th January 2021 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Woodly Cottage, Browning Drive. Dearly beloved Wife of Derek. Devoted Mother of Kaine and Hollie. Proud Gran of Arthur and Charlotte. Dear mother-in-law of Danielle. Loving Sister of Jacqueline, Richard, Patricia, David and Peter. A Private family funeral and Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan on Monday 18th January. Family Flowers Only. Donations if desired made payable to McMillian Nurses, The Sperrin Unit, WH&SC Trust, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, BT476SB.

McCOOL, Tony, 15th January 2021, Peacefully at home. (Formerly of Liscloon Drive). Beloved Husband of the late Annie and Loving Father of Jacqueline, Tony, Cathal, Annette and the late Damien. Funeral on Sunday 17th January to Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown for Mass at 12:15pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown Church website.

McLAUGHLIN, Eugene (Slim), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Eugene (Slim) McLaughlin, suddenly at his late home 12 Deanery Street on the 14th of January 2021. Former manager of Brandywell Harps F.C. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Angela. Loving father of Eugene and Seán. Devoted grandfather of Lauren, Liam, Danielle, Amy, Ava and great-grandfather of Daniel. Loving father-in-law of Christine and Michaela. A much loved son of the late Dan and Molly. Dearest brother of Del and the late Breege and Nuala. A loving brother-in-law and uncle. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Eugene's remains will leave the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest this evening at 6pm to repose at his late home 12 Deanery Street, funeral leaving from there on Monday 18th of January at 9:20am for 10am requiem mass in St. Columba’s Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Eugene's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Him.

HEGARTY (nee Young), Elizabeth, 15th January 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Lily Beloved Wife of the late Liam and Loving Mother of Liam, John, Martin, Paul, Kieran, Katrina, Joanne, Colleen and Michael. Funeral on Saturday 16th January 2021 at St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Mary's Church website.

McINTYRE, 15th January 2021, peacefully at Ardlough Nursing Home, CHARLIE (formerly of 12 Glenbrook Terrace), beloved son of the late Charlie and Ellen, loving brother of the late Ellen, HughPatrick, Bridget, Julia and Maryann and a dear and loving uncle. Sadly missed by his niece Carol and great-niece Johann. Sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

HUGHES, 14th. January 2021, peacefully at Culmore Manor Care Home, GERARD, ( Gerry ), loving brother of John and Bob and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McDAID (née OAKWELL), Kathleen (Kath), 14th January 2021 peacefully at home, 14 Ashcroft, beloved wife of the late Oliver, loving mother of Nuala, Peter and Paul, mother-in-law of Annmarie and Jakki, much loved grandmother of Jonathan, Tim, Jenny, Kennedy, Liam and Makenzie and dear sister of the late Charlie and Cynthia. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SMYTH – 14th January 2021, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, James Desmond, 4 Cromie Park, Portstewart and formerly of Silverstream Gardens, Belfast. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Carol and Paul and father-in-law of Anne Marie. Due to current government regulations the funeral will remain private. No flowers please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to The British Heart Foundation c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by all his family.

DOUGAN (Castledawson) 14th January 2021, Kieran R.I.P. late of 35 Parker Avenue, beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Louise, Vinny and Christopher, Son of the late Sam and Rita Dougan and dear brother of Anne Marie, Laurie, Siobhan and Fran. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, son in law Kieran, daughters in law Kerrie and Shaunagh grandchildren, Cara-rose, Cadan, Nico, Nila and Labhaoise, sisters and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family). St Padre Pio pray for him.

McLAUGHLIN, Patrick Stephen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Stephen McLaughlin peacefully at Causeway Hospital on the 12th of January 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 180 Formil Road, Garvagh, (Cruckanim) Co Derry. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Sean, Sonya, Patrick Stephen (Jnr), Terence, Barry and Kevin. A much loved Father in law and devoted grandfather to Shannon Marie, Peter, Oliver, Mya, Elana, Francis and Maria. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 16th of January leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Glenullin, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers attending the funeral are strictly limited. Funeral mass will be recorded and can be viewed at 12.30pm on https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family.Saint Padre Pio pray for him.