Derry death notices - Friday, January 15, 2021

HANLY, 13th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, JOE (late of Alexander House), loving father Joseph, Sarah Jane, Margaret, John and the late Liam, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and a dear and loving brother of Mary. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

BRADY, Kieran (Chubby) 14th January 2021 (formerly of Shantallow) beloved son of Eileen and the late Eamon, dear brother of Eamon, Gregory, Martina, Niall and the late Bridgeen, loving father of Ryan and a much loved uncle. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HAMILTON, Henry Martin (Harry), 12th January 2021 beloved husband of Hilary, 167 Hillcrest and formerly of 10 Demesne Gardens, loving father of Christopher, Julie, Richard and their families, Michael, Renata, Chloe, Jack and baby Andrew. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Chest Heart & Stroke NI, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB.

TROKE, May, 13th January 2021 peacefully at Ardlough Care Home aged 100. A private funeral will take place.

RYAN, 13th January 2021, peacefully at her home, CHARLENE (late of Cromore Gardens), beloved daughter of Jacqueline and the late Gerry, loving sister of Keleigh, Gerrard, Chelsea, Sammi and Ché, darling granddaughter of Ann and Sammy Moore and the late Malachy and Mary Ryan, dear and loving aunt to Faye and niece to all her aunts and uncles. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.