Derry death notices - Thursday, January 14, 2021

McFADDEN (née Horner), Elizabeth (Mamie). 13th January 2021, beloved wife of Jimmy, 19 Drumleck Drive, Shantallow, loving mother of Jimmy, Noel, Paddy, Paul, Sarah and Dermot, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Joey and the late Gerard, Robbie and Patsy. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to www.smauk.org.uk or via any family member. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Martin intercede for her.

HOLMES, Pamela Elizabeth, 12th January 2021, Peacefully at her home Rosslea Newbuildings (surrounded by her loving Family). Dearly beloved Wife of Stephen, a loving Mother of Dale, much loved Daughter of Tommy and Marjorie, and a Sister of Diane and Ryan. Due to the current restrictions the wake and funeral will be strictly private. Family Flowers only please, donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Marie Curie Cancer Care C/O Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Londonderry BT47 2NL or Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry,BT48 8JE. Deeply regretted by her loving Family and Friends.

COLHOUN, Wesley, 11th January, 2021, at home, 35 Demesne Avenue, husband of Jean and loving father of Jefferey, Gregory, Andrew and Stephen and a grandfather to 10. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place.

McLAUGHLIN, Patrick Stephen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Stephen McLaughlin peacefully at Causeway Hospital on the 12th of January 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 180 Formil Road, Garvagh, (Cruckanim) Co Derry. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Sean, Sonya, Patrick Stephen (Jnr), Terence, Barry and Kevin.

A much loved Father in law and devoted grandfather to Shannon Marie, Peter, Oliver, Mya, Elana, Francis and Maria. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 16th of January leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Glenullin, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers attending the funeral are strictly limited. Funeral mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

KERR, Rev. Bro. Vianney (Jim), 12th January 2021 peacefully at Queen of Peace Nursing Home, Knock, Co. Mayo, son of the late Jim and Eileen Kerr and dear brother of Kelvin, Brendan and the late Sally and Jack, formerly of Maybrook Terrace, Collon, Derry. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Knock on Thursday 14th January 2021 at 1 pm and can be viewed live via the website at www.knockshrine.ie/watch-live/. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GOAN, Patrick, 13th January 2021 peacefully at Ardlough Care Home, beloved husband of the late Mary, formerly of Clondermott Park, loving father of Anthony, Marjory, Jim, Ann-Marie, Isobel, Patricia and John and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the link below. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU this afternoon (Wednesday) from 4-5.30 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McKEEVER (née Anderson), Annie Mary. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annie Mary McKeever née Anderson peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home on 13th of January 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 7 St Canice’s Park, Eglinton, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Patsy R.I.P and loving mother of Elizabeth, Clare, Christopher, Patrick, Stephen, Sharon and Adrian . Dear sister of Willie and the late John, Jim, and Colm R.I.P. A loving grandmother, great grandmother and mother in law. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Friday 15th of January leaving at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers attending the funeral are strictly limited. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.staroftheseacatholic.com/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

CANNING (née McElhinney), Helen Christine. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Helen Christine Canning née McElhinney suddenly at home on the 11th of January 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 19 Glenview Drive, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Marion, Eileen, Eamon, Geraldine and Sonya. Loved dearly by her grandchildren Callum, Lucy and Connor and her sons in law Gary, Tristan and Andy. Dear sister of Mary-Claire, Michael and Catherine. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Friday 15th of January, leaving at 09.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Family home and funeral are strictly private due to the ongoing pandemic. Funeral mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Crohns & Colitis Uk c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Padre Pio pray for her.

CAMPBELL, George, January 12, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( surrounded by his loving family in his 84th year ) much loved husband of Joy, devoted father of Judith and Barbara, loving father-in-law of Brian, adored granda of Naomi, Ciaran and Martha, dearest brother of the late Norman, Reggie, Florrie and Leslie. Funeral leaving his late home 4, Gortin Manor, Newbuildings on Friday 15th January at 12.00noon followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ at 12.30pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines, the house and service is private. Those wishing to pay their respects to George may do so as the cortege leaves the family home, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Bready Cricket Club or Newbuildings United F.C. c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director ( at the above address ) Dearly loved and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. "Sleeping in heavenly love"

ANDERSON - January 11th 2021 (peacefully) at the Ulster Hospital, Kenneth (Kenny), devoted and dearly loved Husband of Roberta, 4 Loughinsholin Park, Castledawson, much loved Father of David, Cathy and Danielle, a dear Father-in-Law of Gavin, Sandra and Padro, cherished Granda Kenny of Emily, Noah, Daisy-Lee, Rosie and Caleb and dearest Brother of Samuel and the late Desmond. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Kenny's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday, January 13th at 1:00pm (approx.) and travel via Main Street, Tobermore and Hall Street and Main Street, Maghera, followed by a private burial. Family and Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Uganda Orphans and Street Children, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Safe in the arms of Jesus".

TOYE: 13th January 2021 (suddenly) at his home, 39 Boveedy Road, Kilrea, Arnold, dearly beloved son of Derek and Sadie, dearest brother of Diane and Stephen, dear brother-in-law of Rodney and Tracey and bestest uncle of Jordan, Becca, Charlie and Freddie. House and Funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to N.I. Air Ambulance c/o James McMullan and Son, 18 Church Street, Kilrea, BT51 5QU or online at mcmullanfunerals.com. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and entire family circle.