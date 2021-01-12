Derry death notices - Wednesday, January 13, 2021

GALLAGHER, 12th. January 2021, suddenly at his home, CHRISTOPHER, beloved son of the late Walter and Celia, loving brother of Jean and the late Walter, Tony and Fr. Bernard. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCAUL, (née Doherty) 11th. January 2021, peacefully at her home, BREEGE, (late of Philip Street), beloved wife of the late Neil, loving mother of Kevin, Dermot, Deirdre and the late baby Melissa, a devoted grandmother, dear mother-in-law of Caroline and Raymond. Loving Sister of Eddie, Kathleen, Joan and the late Mary, Annie, Bernie, Denis and Christine. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McLAUGHLIN (nee Ball), Mary, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary McLaughlin Née Ball peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 12th of January 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of Pollys Brae Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Jim R.I.P and loving sister of Willie and Gerry. Dear sister in law of Dolores and loving aunt to Christopher and Thomas. Loved dearly by Jenifer and great niece and nephew Kinley and Conor. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ). Viewing from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday 14th of January leaving at 09.15am for 10amRequiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers attending the funeral mass are strictly limited.

Funeral mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her.

BOYD, Kenneth Stephen Winston (Kenny) ex U.D.R. January 12, 2021 Peacefully at his home 36, Harkness Gardens, Brigade, Waterside, dearly beloved husband of Betty, devoted father of Lucinda, Hilary and Melissa, much loved son of Johnny and the late Olive, dearest brother of Reba, Edwena, Desmond, Sandra, Glenn and the late Dessie and Ronnie. Funeral leaving D & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry on Thursday at 12.00noon followed by burial at Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground (where the Service of Thanksgiving will take place). In accordance with Government guidelines, those wishing to pay their respects to Kenny may do so as the cortege leaves the Funeral Home, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Building Fund) c/o Mrs. Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family circle. At rest with the Lord.

CAMPBELL, George, January 12, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 84th year) much loved husband of Joy, devoted father of Judith and Barbara, loving father-in-law of Brian, adored granda of Naomi, Ciaran and Martha, dearest brother of the late Norman, Reggie, Florrie and Leslie. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Bready Cricket Club or Newbuildings United F.C. c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at the above address) Dearly loved and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. "Sleeping in heavenly love"

McKEE (Magherafelt) 11th January 2021, James Patrick (Jim) R.I.P. late of 18 Luney Road, Magherafelt, formerly of Corby, Northants, after a long illness; beloved husband of Judy and father of Anthony, Lorna (Price), Michael and Louise (McErlean); dear grandfather and great grandfather. Also brother of Mary, Hugh and Louise, and the late John, Sonny, Charlie, Tommy. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

CANNING (née McElhinney), Helen Christine. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Helen Christine Canning née McElhinney suddenly at home on the 11th of January 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 19 Glenview Drive, Limavady, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Marion, Eileen, Eamon, Geraldine and Sonya. Loved dearly by her grandchildren Callum, Lucy and Connor and her sons in law Gary, Tristan and Andy. Dear sister of Mary-Claire, Michael and Catherine. Reposing at her late residence from Wednesday afternoon, funeral from there on Friday 15th of January, leaving at 09.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Family home and funeral are strictly private due to the ongoing pandemic. Funeral mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Crohns & Colitis Uk c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. St Padre Pio pray for her.

DOHERTY (McLaughlin), Myra, 11th January 2021, Peacefully at Waterside Hospital. Loving Mother of Annette, Patrick, Deborah, David, Alan, Kim and the late Martina, Christine and Damien. A Loving Grandmother and Mother-in-law. Funeral from her home 13 Demesne Gardens on Wednesday 13th January 2021 at 9:30am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Mary's Church website.

McNICHOLL, Bernard (Barney), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard (Barney) McNicholl at Altnagelvin Hospital on 11th of January 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 49 Glenroe Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Hazel and loving father of Fergal, Ronan and Orla. Much loved grandfather of Saorlaith, Bláithín, Daíthí, Fiadh, Martin and Clódagh. Dear brother of Kathleen, Colm, Mary, Eileen, Francie and the late Patsy, Willie and Jim R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from his late residence on Wednesday 13th of January leaving at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are strictly limited. Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam

https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

McGILLIGAN (Ballerin) 11th January 2021. Peacefully John R.I.P. beloved father of Kelly, Marie, Roisin, Shona, Nicola, Jonathan and Tiarnán. Son of the late William and Elizabeth. John’s funeral cortege will leave from his late residence, 68 Belraugh Road, on Wednesday at approx. 10:15am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin allowing neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren and entire family circle. No flowers please.

ANDERSON - January 11th 2020 (peacefully) at the Ulster Hospital, Kenneth (Kenny), devoted and dearly loved Husband of Roberta, 4 Loughinsholin Park, Castledawson, much loved Father of David, Cathy and Danielle, a dear Father-in-Law of Gavin, Sandra and Padro, cherished Granda Kenny of Emily, Noah, Daisy-Lee, Rosie and Caleb and dearest Brother of Samuel and the late Desmond. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Kenny's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday, January 13th at 1:00pm (approx.) and travel via Main Street, Tobermore and Hall Street and Main Street, Maghera, followed by a private burial. Family and Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Uganda Orphans and Street Children, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"