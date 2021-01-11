Derry death notices - Tuesday, January 12, 2021

DOHERTY (McLaughlin), Myra, 11th January 2021, Peacefully at Waterside Hospital. Loving Mother of Annette, Patrick, Deborah, David, Alan, Kim and the late Martina, Christine and Damien. A Loving Grandmother and Mother-in-law. Funeral from her home 13 Demesne Gardens on Wednesday 13th January 2021 at 9:30am to St Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Mary's Church website.

BRADLEY, Liam, 7th January 2021 beloved husband of Mary,14 Hayesbank Park, Waterside, loving father of Eamon, Roisin, Stephen, Leanne and Judith and dear brother of Margaret, Eamon and the late Thomas, Ann and Sean. House private please. Sadly funeral restricted to family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McNICHOLL, Bernard (Barney), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard (Barney) McNicholl at Altnagelvin Hospital on 11th of January 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 49 Glenroe Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Hazel and loving father of Fergal, Ronan and Orla. Much loved grandfather of Saorlaith, Bláithín, Daíthí, Fiadh, Martin and Clódagh. Dear brother of Kathleen, Colm, Mary, Eileen, Francie and the late Patsy, Willie and Jim R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from his late residence on Wednesday 13th of January leaving at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are strictly limited. Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish webcam

https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him.

McGILLIGAN (Ballerin) 11th January 2021. Peacefully John R.I.P. beloved father of Kelly, Marie, Roisin, Shona, Nicola, Jonathan and Tiarnán. Son of the late William and Elizabeth. John’s funeral cortege will leave from his late residence, 68 Belraugh Road, on Wednesday at approx. 10:15am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin allowing neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren and entire family circle. No flowers please.

ANDERSON - January 11th 2020 (peacefully) at the Ulster Hospital, Kenneth (Kenny), devoted and dearly loved Husband of Roberta, 4 Loughinsholin Park, Castledawson, much loved Father of David, Cathy and Danielle, a dear Father-in-Law of Gavin, Sandra and Padro, cherished Granda Kenny of Emily, Noah, Daisy-Lee, Rosie and Caleb and dearest Brother of Samuel and the late Desmond. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Kenny's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday, January 13th at 1:00pm (approx.) and travel via Main Street, Tobermore and Hall Street and Main Street, Maghera, followed by a private burial. Family and Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Uganda Orphans and Street Children, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"

HUTTON, George, 11th January 2021 Peacefully at his home 40 Roeview Park, Limavady. BT49 9BQ Beloved husband of Margaret, Loving father of William, Andrew, Micheal, and the late Steven, a much loved grandfather of Andrew, Stuart, Jamie, Kerrie, Emma, and Naomi, and a great-grandfather of his 20 great-grandchildren. Dear father-in-law of Lizzie and brother of Elsie. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to George may do so along the funeral route, ( observing social distancing rules ). George’s funeral will leave from his home on Wednesday at 12.30pm for a private family burial in Christ Church Cemetery, Limavady at 1pm. The Lord Is My Shepherd.

TAGGART, Joseph (Joe) 5 Glasvey Drive, Ballykelly. Beloved husband of Joyce, darling father of Heather and David, father in law of Trevor, and Rhonda, loving grandfather of Alan, Aaron, Jill, Lyn, Mark, and the late Stuart, and their partners Karen, Christopher, Rachel and Claire, great grandfather of Oliver, Louie, and Anna. Brother of Jim, Billy, Robert, Jean, and the late Sam and Mary, Brother in law of Janet, Betty, Pauline, Bert, and the late Sadie. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private, anyone wishing to pay their respects to Joe, his corteage will arrive at Ballykelly Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2pm for private family service, followed by burial in adjoining church yard. (please practice social distancing) Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Ballykelly Presbyterian Church Building Fund and forward to Browns Funeral Directors, unit 21, Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"

McMULLAN (Portglenone) 11th January 2021, Ann R.I.P. late of 24b Kilcurry Road, beloved daughter of the late Madeline and James McMullan and dear sister of the late Marie Horley, loving aunt of Laurence Horley, Ciara (McGoldrick) and John Horley. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 12th January at 12.00 noon in Church of St Mary Portglenone, (cortege via Kilcurry Road), interment afterwards in Aughnahoy cemetery. Deeply regretted by her nephews, niece and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).