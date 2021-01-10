Derry death notices - Monday, January 11, 2021

OAKLEY, John, 9th January 2021 formerly of Culmore Manor and Drumleck Drive, Shantallow, husband of Philomena , loving father of Joanna, Alan, Adrian, Jonathan, Nichola, Colleen and Andrew, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Derek. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and close friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU this evening (Sunday) from 6 – 8 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MULHOLLAND (née Henry) Maghera 9th Jan 21 Philomena R.I.P. peacefully surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of the late Barry and loving mother of Christopher, Tony and Roisin O’Toole and devoted sister of Margaret Convery, Murty, Annie Ross, Pat Joe, Lucy McPeake and Artie. Funeral from her home 9 Thompson Gardens BT46 5HJ on Monday 11th January at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Glen. Funeral will travel along Thompson Gardens, Coleraine Rd, Upper Main St and Glen Rd allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House and Requiem Mass strictly private (immediate family) due to government restrictions. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughter, son in law Patrick, daughters in law, Sharon and Monica, Grandchildren Kayleigh, Finn and Rory, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle. “St Philomena pray for her”.

ROSS, Donald McQueen, January 10, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family) much loved husband of Helen, devoted dad of Stuart and Sheona, loving father-in-law of Lorna and Trevor, adored grandpa of Andrew, Peter and Stuart, dearest brother of Isabel (residing in Canada). Funeral leaving his late home 22, Braefield, Claudy on Tuesday 12th January at 11.15 a.m. for a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake and funeral are restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church or Great Ormond Street Hospital c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Forever in our thoughts

EVANS – January 10, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Samuel (Da), dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, 42 Rockview Park, Moneymore. Much loved father of Jackie, Sharon, Wendy, Samantha, Lorna, Sammy and Glenda, a dear father-in-law and also a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (25 people only). Funeral cortége will leave Rockview Park and make its way along Magherafelt Road and Smith Street on Tuesday, January 12 at 1:30pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Diabetes UK Research, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Brothers and Sisters and the Entire Family Circle.

O'SULLIVAN, Anthony. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Anthony O'Sullivan (Proprietor/Owner of O'Sullivans Bar, Bishops Street), peacefully at his late home surrounded by all his loving family on the 9th of January 2021. Late of The Diamond, Derry. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Angela. Devoted father of Ciarán, Caoimhín, Ruairí, Emmett, Sinéad, Brónagh and the late Eamon. Loving grandfather of Caolán, Maebh, Dabhóg, Faila, Páraic, Bláthnaid, Saorlaith and Logan. A much loved brother, father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Anthony's remains will be reposing from this evening at his late home 16 Kingsfort Park, funeral leaving from there on Monday 11th of January at 9:20am for 10am requiem mass in St. Columba’s Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Anthony's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ St. Padre Pio Intercede For Him. St. Anthony Pray For Him.

BOOTH (née Kirkpatrick) – January 9, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 21 Beechland Road, Magherafelt, Phyllis, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel, most loving and kind mother of Adrian, Evadne, Donna and Ashley, dear mother-in-law of Ursula, Tony, Stephen and Wilma, beloved granny of Jonathan, Amy, Zak, Kelvin, Richard, David, Kirsty, Heidi, Mollie, Hannah and Andrew and great-grandmother of Alby and Harvey, daughter of the late Vance and Elizabeth and dearest sister of Hengie (Dawson), Margaret (Jamison) and the late Alec, Vance and Annie (Hagan). House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (25 people only). Phyllis’ funeral cortege will make its way along Aughrim Road, King Street and Church Street on Monday, January 11, at 11:45am approx. allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Agewell, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Booth and Kirkpatrick Family Circle. “Too good in life to be forgotten”.

CHURCH (née McCool) – January 9, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 92nd year, Isobel, dearly beloved wife of the late Joey, 74 Queens Avenue, Magherafelt. Much loved mother of Ann, Geordie, Eleanor, Carol, David, Keith and the late Joey and Tommy, dear mother-in-law of Roberta, Dave, Cedric and Maureen, a dearly loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Jim. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (25 people only). Isobel’s funeral cortege will make its way along Queens Avenue, Kirk Avenue and Meeting Street on Monday, January 11, at 1:45pm approx. allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for The Orange Orphans Society, The Salvation Army and The Royal British Legion, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Children, Grandchildren and the Entire Family Circle. “At home with the Lord”.

GRAHAM - January 9th 2021 (peacefully) at the Robinson Memorial Hospital, Meta, 35 Killybearn Road, Moneymore, beloved Daughter of the late Thomas and Maud, much loved Sister of Annie and the late Mary, Jim and Jenny and a dearly loved Aunt of David, Edward and Heather and their Families. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Meta's funeral cortége will leave her home on Monday, January 11th at 1.30pm (approx.) and travel to Ballygoney Presbyterian Churchyard for a private service and burial. Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Sister and the entire Family Circle.

CARLIN, (Nee Mc Kernan), Drumderg, Draperstown, 9 January 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Karen R.I.P. devoted mother of Dara and loving sister of Mary Margaret (Mc Guigan), sister-in-law of Johnny, aunt of Emer and daughter of the late James and Sophia Mc Kernan. Funeral from her sister Mary Margaret's residence 22 Drumderg Road, Draperstown on Monday 11th January 2021 at 10.30am for 11 O'Clock requiem Mass St Eugene's Church, Moneynena. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her loving son, his girlfriend Jordann, sister, brother-in-law, niece, Paul, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Due to the current government Covid restrictions, the family home and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Marcy on Her.