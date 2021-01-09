Derry death notices - Sunday, January 10, 2021

O'SULLIVAN, Anthony. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Anthony O'Sullivan (Proprietor/Owner of O'Sullivans Bar, Bishops Street), peacefully at his late home surrounded by all his loving family on the 9th of January 2021. Late of The Diamond, Derry. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Angela. Devoted father of Ciarán, Caoimhín, Ruairí, Emmett, Sinéad, Brónagh and the late Eamon. Loving grandfather of Caolán, Maebh, Dabhóg, Faila, Páraic, Bláthnaid, Saorlaith and Logan. A much loved brother, father-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Anthony's remains will be reposing from this evening at his late home 16 Kingsfort Park, funeral leaving from there on Monday 11th of January at 9:20am for 10am requiem mass in St. Columba’s Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Anthony's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ St. Padre Pio Intercede For Him. St. Anthony Pray For Him.

McDONAGH, 6th. January 2021, suddenly at her home, ALANNA, darling infant daughter of Michael and Ellen, loving sister of Rihanna, Pat-Christopher and Martin. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Suffer little children to come onto me.

SMITH (née Grant), 9th January 2021, peacefully at her home, 15 Clooney Park West, surrounded by her loving family, MINA, beloved wife of the late Emmet, loving mother of Geraldine, Christine, Peter, Damian, Emma and the late Kathy, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, sisters, brothers and extended family. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Marie Curie N.I. or Dementia N.I. c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

BOOTH (née Kirkpatrick) – January 9, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 21 Beechland Road, Magherafelt, Phyllis, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel, most loving and kind mother of Adrian, Evadne, Donna and Ashley, dear mother-in-law of Ursula, Tony, Stephen and Wilma, beloved granny of Jonathan, Amy, Zak, Kelvin, Richard, David, Kirsty, Heidi, Mollie, Hannah and Andrew and great-grandmother of Alby and Harvey, daughter of the late Vance and Elizabeth and dearest sister of Hengie (Dawson), Margaret (Jamison) and the late Alec, Vance and Annie (Hagan). House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (25 people only). Phyllis’ funeral cortege will make its way along Aughrim Road, King Street and Church Street on Monday, January 11, at 11:45am approx. allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Agewell, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Booth and Kirkpatrick Family Circle. “Too good in life to be forgotten”.

CHURCH (née McCool) – January 9, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, in her 92nd year, Isobel, dearly beloved wife of the late Joey, 74 Queens Avenue, Magherafelt. Much loved mother of Ann, Geordie, Eleanor, Carol, David, Keith and the late Joey and Tommy, dear mother-in-law of Roberta, Dave, Cedric and Maureen, a dearly loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Jim. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (25 people only). Isobel’s funeral cortege will make its way along Queens Avenue, Kirk Avenue and Meeting Street on Monday, January 11, at 1:45pm approx. allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for The Orange Orphans Society, The Salvation Army and The Royal British Legion, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Children, Grandchildren and the Entire Family Circle. “At home with the Lord”.

GRAHAM - January 9th 2021 (peacefully) at the Robinson Memorial Hospital, Meta, 35 Killybearn Road, Moneymore, beloved Daughter of the late Thomas and Maud, much loved Sister of Annie and the late Mary, Jim and Jenny and a dearly loved Aunt of David, Edward and Heather and their Families. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Meta's funeral cortége will leave her home on Monday, January 11th at 1.30pm (approx.) and travel to Ballygoney Presbyterian Churchyard for a private service and burial. Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Sister and the entire Family Circle.

CALDWELL, January 7th 2021, peacefully at his own home, Carrowclare Road, Myroe, Limavady, Samuel James, much loved brother of the late Sadie, George, Evelyn, Kathleen, brother in law of Billy. Dear Uncle of Malcolm, David, Debra, Ashley, Alison, Richard, Paul and Sharon. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Sam his corteage will leave Browns funeral home on Sunday at 2pm travelling to Myroe Presbyterian Church burial ground for 3pm (approx) via the bypass. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Myroe Presbyterian church and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors unit 10, Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CARLIN, (Nee Mc Kernan), Drumderg, Draperstown, 9 January 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Karen R.I.P. devoted mother of Dara and loving sister of Mary Margaret (Mc Guigan), sister-in-law of Johnny, aunt of Emer and daughter of the late James and Sophia Mc Kernan. Funeral from her sister Mary Margaret's residence 22 Drumderg Road, Draperstown on Monday 11th January 2021 at 10.30am for 11 O'Clock requiem Mass St Eugene's Church, Moneynena. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her loving son, his girlfriend Jordann, sister, brother-in-law, niece, Paul, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Due to the current government Covid restrictions, the family home and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Marcy on Her.