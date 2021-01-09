Derry death notices - Saturday, January 9, 2021

McGRORY, Gerard, 8th January 2021 peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge (formerly of Shandon Park), beloved husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Brendan, Geraldine, Caroline and Paul, dear father-in-law of Oonagh, Charlotte, Sean and Gerhard and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House private. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Gerard’s funeral mass can be viewed live via the St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn website. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

CAMPBELL, William John (Jackie) in hospital in Birmingham, formerly of 189 Sperrin Park, Londonderry, dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce and beloved father of Siobhan and Theresa. Dearly beloved brother of Sandra and the late Ronald. Will be sadly missed by his entire family. The Lords My Shepherd.

KELLY (nee Hegarty) Collette, 8th January 2021 beloved wife of the late PJ, 60 Marlborough Street, loving mother of James, Hilary, Brendan, Caroline and the late Fiona, mother-in-law of Leonie, Patrick, Jennifer, Reggie and George, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Charlie, Gerard, Phyllis and the late Jim, Brendan, Dessie and Noel. House private. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please. due to the Coronavirus. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Jude intercede for her.

McMONAGLE, Denis, 7th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary, 21 Mount Vernon, Culmore, loving father of Peter and Gerard and a much loved brother. House private. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

HAMILTON, January 7th, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Samuel Henry, late of 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, dearly beloved husband of Ruth, much loved father of William and his fiancee Lauren, Thomas and Edward and dearest brother of Nancy, Linda, Heather (twin) and Shirley. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Funeral cortege will leave his late home at 3 pm on Saturday 9th making its way to Ballyscullion Parish Churchyard for a private family burial allowing friends and family to stand along the route to pay their respects. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Olive Branch (please make cheques payable to the charity), c/o Hamilton’s Funeral Service, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the family circle. I thank my God for every remembrance of you. Phil 1 v 3.

JOHNSTON, Margaret 8th January 2021 Peacefully at the Ulster Hospital, Beloved wife of the late Alick Baird (DL JP) late of Gorteen Lodge, Culmore Point. Beloved mother of Christopher and Nicola, dear mother-in-law of Averil and Andrew, and a devoted grandmother of Shamus, Tamzin, Alexandra and Iona. A private family funeral will take place in the City Cemetery on Monday 11th January 2021. All Enquiries to Adair And Neely Funeral Directors 028 7111 321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. “At rest “.

BEGLEY (nee McCorriston) Mary, 8th January 2021 beloved wife of the late Mickey, formerly of Bellarena Station and 9 Duncrun Road, Bellarena, loving mother of Ann, Marian, Patricia, Gerard and Brian, mother-of-law of Anne, Laurence, Alan, Seamus and the late Dawn, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister Kathleen, Danny and the late Michael and Cornelius. House private. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus. Funeral mass can be viewed via the parish Facebook page - St Aidan's Parish, Magilligan. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Jude intercede for her.

CALDWELL, January 7th 2021, peacefully at his own home, Carrowclare Road, Myroe, Limavady, Samuel James, much loved brother of the late Sadie, George, Evelyn, Kathleen. Dear Uncle of Malcolm, David, Debra, Ashley, Alison, Richard, Paul and Sharon. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Sam his corteage will leave Browns funeral home on Sunday at 2pm travelling to Myroe Presbyterian Church burial ground for 3pm (approx) via the bypass. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Myroe Presbyterian church and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors unit 10, Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McNICHOLL (Glenullin) 7th January 2021. Peacefully Catherine (Cass) R.I.P. late of 22 Temple Road. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary; loving sister of Dan and Rita (Mulholland)and the late Rose; dear sister-in-law of John; cherished aunt of Fidelma, Denise, Edwina, Marcella, Joanne, Patrick, Imelda and the late Sean and a beloved great aunt. A private funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the funeral home and family home are strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to family only. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times in the interest of health and safety within the community. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sisters and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please.

KIRKHAM (Magherafelt) 7th January 2021, Steven R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Maureen and loving father of Christine, Stephen and Kevin. Funeral on Monday 11th January in Church of St. John Milltown at 11.00am, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren and family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

GALLAGHER (Bellagherty) 7th January 2021, Joe R.I.P. loving husband of the late Kathleen (Quinn), treasured father of Jim, Marie (Rafferty), Joseph, Martin, Francis and Sinead (Murphy), dear brother of Rosemary (O’Kane), Danny, John McCloy and the late Eddie, Michael, Pat, Francie, John and Margaret, son of the late Michael and Bridget. Funeral from his home 46 Bellagherty Road on Sunday 10th January at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Loup. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, sister, brothers, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

WILSON – 8th January 2021, peacefully at his home, 23 Movilla Road, Portstewart, Robert (Bert), dearly loved husband of Isobel, and loving father of David and Nigel. Due to Government restrictions, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

Neighbours and friends welcome to pay their respect at Portstewart Cemetery, on Monday at 1.30 p.m. (whilst maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie, c/o Ms. Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT521BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.