Derry death notices - Friday, January 8, 2021

BUTLER (née Harkin), 6th January 2021, peacefully at her home, ROSEANN (Rose, late of Glenbank Road), beloved wife of Stephen, loving mother of Marian, Ann, Robert, Stephen, Kevin, Agnes and Marie, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, a dear and loving sister of Maureen and the deceased members of the Harkin family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

ORGAN (née McGranaghan), Rosemary, 6th January 2021, beloved wife of Seamus, 112 Moss Park, loving mother of Collette, Sharon, Liam, James and Gill, a much loved grandmother and sister and daughter of the late John and Mona McGranaghan. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GUNN (née McHenry), Mary Kathleen (Kay). We would like to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Kathleen (Kay) Gunn Née McHenry peacefully at home on the 6th of January 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 2 Bradagh Fold, Dungiven Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Jim R.I.P and loving sister of Philomena, Sr Patricia , Suzie (in law) and the late Hugh, Bill, Maggie and Bridget R.I.P. Reposing in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven from 7pm tonight. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday 8th of January at 1pm, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the numbers in the church are strictly limited to immediate family only. Funeral mass can be viewed on the church webcam http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her.

DEERY, Brian, Beloved son of the late Patrick and Pauline. Passed away at home on Christmas Day. May he rest in peace. Funeral on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 11.30am in O’Kanes Funeral Home. Sadly, due to government restrictions, the funeral is private to family and close friends, but the service will be webcast from the funeral home. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to the Northlands Centre C/o O’Kanes Funeral Directors 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX (Tel:028 90243129) or online at www.okanesfunerals.co.uk.

O'HAGAN, Joseph, 5th January 2021 beloved husband of Joanne, 59 Westlake, loving father of Joseph, Séan and Aíne, father-in-law of Emer and Hannah, much loved grandfather of Scarlett and Robyn, son of Joe and the late Ita and dear brother of Marion and Eamonn. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 6 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCLELLAND - 7th January 2021 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court Nursing Home, Portstewart, Jean formerly of Lisanduff Park Portballintrae. Dearly loved wife of the late Daniel George, dear mother of Ivan and Karen, mother-in-law of Laura and Lynd, grandmother of Laura, Callum, Emma and Daniel. Due to current Government regulations house and funeral private. For those wishing to pay their respects to Jean, the cortege will make its way to Dunluce Parish Churchyard for private committal at 12.00noon. Please adhere to social distancing regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Dementia NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

DONALDSON (née Kennedy) - January 7th 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, (after a short illness), Gail Louise, dearly loved and devoted Wife of Richard, 105 Main Street, Tobermore, much loved Mother of Richard and Kyra, loving Mother-in-Law of Evelyn and Jason, cherished and much loved Nana of Kacey-Lee, Courtney, Eva, Faith, Joshua and Daniel and dearest Sister of Alex, William and Glen. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Gail's funeral cortége will leave D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Saturday, January 9th at 1.30pm (approx.) and travel via Main Street, Tobermore, Hospital Road, Magherafelt and Castledawson Road to Polepatrick Cemetery for burial at 2.00pm (approx); Family and Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Uganda Orphans and Street Children, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. ".... with Christ, which is far better"

STEELE, January 6th 2021, passed away peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Samuel John, 73 Shanreagh Park, Limavady. Loving Son of Freddie and the late Lila, Much loved husband of Jean, loving father of Karen, Samuel and the late Wilfred, dear father in law of Sharon and Sean, devoted grandfather and great grandfather dear brother of Robert, Winifred, lily, Margaret, Jean. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private, anyone wishing to pay their respects to Sammy the funeral service will be held in his garden on Friday at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick's Parish Church, Kilrea. (Please practice social distancing.) Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to NHSCT Medical 2. forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 22 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road Limavady BY49 0HE Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

SEMPLE - December 8th 2020 (peacefully) at The Causeway Hospital, William Raymond Lindsay M.B.E., dearly loved Husband of Ann, 19 Curran Road, Castledawson, much loved Father of Mark and Deborah, a dear Father-in-Law of Kate and Brian, much adored Granda of John, Sara, Rebekah, Joseph and Lillie-May and dearest Brother of Ian, Ronnie, James and Irene. Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private. Raymond's funeral cortége will leave his home on Friday, December 11th at 12.00 O'Clock and travel via Moyola Precision Engineering, Magherafelt town and to Calvary Free Presbyterian Church for a private service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. (The service will be broadcast live on sermonaudio.com at 1.00pm). Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. "Forever with the Lord".