Derry death notices - Thursday, January 7, 2021

SMITH, Connie, 5th January 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of Iona Court, formerly of .Old Brandywell Road), beloved daughter of the late James and Molly, loving sister of Frances, Maureen and Eddie and a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

DORAN (née Mitchell), 5th January 2021, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, EILEEN, beloved wife of Paddy, loving mother of Donna, Ian and Kevin, devoted grandmother of James, Sarahlouise, Ciaran, Charlie, Kyle, Stephanie, Jessica, Sophie, Robbie and the late Sean and great-grandmother of Lexi, Amber and Harper, a dear and loving sister of Billy and the late Ernie and mother-in-law of Clive. Sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McGUIGAN, (née Gorman), 4th January 2021, suddenly at her home, EILEEN, loving mother of Pól and Colleen, beloved daughter of Evelyn and the late Pat, dear sister of Donna, Pól and Karen and a dear and loving aunt and great-aunt. Sadly, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

VAN SIKKERERUS (née Gallagher), Sarah (Sadie), 6th January 2021, 46 High Park, loving mother of Hester and Deirdre and a much loved granny and great-granny and dear mother-in-law of Liam and Jim. House private please. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

STEELE, January 6th 2021, passed away peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Samuel John, 73 Shanreagh Park, Limavady. Loving Son of Freddie and the late Lila, Much loved husband of Jean, loving father of Karen, Samuel and the late Wilfred, dear father in law of Sharon and Sean, devoted grandfather and great grandfather dear brother of Robert, Winifred, lily, Margaret, Jean. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private, anyone wishing to pay their respects to Sammy the funeral service will be held in his garden on friday at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick's Parish Church, Kilrea. (Please practice social distancing.) Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to NHSCT Medical 2. forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 22 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road Limavady BY49 0HE Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

SEMPLE - December 8th 2020 (peacefully) at The Causeway Hospital, William Raymond Lindsay M.B.E., dearly loved Husband of Ann, 19 Curran Road, Castledawson, much loved Father of Mark and Deborah, a dear Father-in-Law of Kate and Brian, much adored Granda of John, Sara, Rebekah, Joseph and Lillie-May and dearest Brother of Ian, Ronnie, James and Irene. Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private. Raymond's funeral cortége will leave his home on Friday, December 11th at 12.00 O'Clock and travel via Moyola Precision Engineering, Magherafelt town and to Calvary Free Presbyterian Church for a private service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. (The service will be broadcast live on sermonaudio.com at 1.00pm). Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. "Forever with the Lord".