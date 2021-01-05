Derry death notices - Wednesday, January 6, 2021

ROONEY, Mickey, 5th January 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Loving Father of Tina, Jim, Alan, Cassie and Sarah. Much loved Grandfather. Beloved son of the late Jim and Bridget, Dear brother of Marie, Dolores, Jim, Anne and Zac. Those wishing to pay their respects to Mickey can do so at Carr family funeral Services, 8 Abbey Park between 2.00pm and 4.00pm on Wednesday 6th January. Wake and Funeral Private due to the current government restrictions. Funeral mass can be viewed at 10am on Thursday 7th January in St Mary’s church Creggan on the following link. http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul. Our Lady of Knock, Pray for him.

O'HAGAN, Joseph, 5th January 2021 beloved husband of Joanne, 59 Westlake, loving father of Joseph, Séan and Aíne, father-in-law of Emer and Hannah, much loved grandfather of Scarlett and Robyn, son of Joe and the late Ita and dear brother of Marion and Eamonn. House private please. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 6 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GLASSER. January 4th 2021. Peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Gladys Florence, late of Roemill Walk, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Dave, loving mother of Bryan and David, dear mother in law of Carrie and Mary, devoted grandmother of Aaron and Jessica, dear sister of Billy, sister in law of May. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Gladys, the corteage will leave Browns Funeral Home on Monday 11th January after a family funeral service at 1.30pm and travel to Roselawn Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice or NW Cancer Centre and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

MURRAY (nee Gallagher), Rose, 4th January 2021, beloved of the late Eddie, 29 Forge Road, Ardmore, loving mother of Michael, Stephen and Edwin, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Hugh, Michael, Kenneth, Geraldine and the late Bridie. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HANNA WAY, Bill. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bill Hannaway, peacefully at his home surrounded by all his loving family on the 4th of January 2021. Late of 41 Carnhill. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Annzie. Devoted father of Margaret, Bridgeen, Ursula, Sean, Rita, Pat, Noeleen, Magdalene, Damien and Simon. A much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and many friends. Bill's remains are now reposing at his late home 41 Carnhill, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 7th of January at 10:20am for 11am requiem mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill followed by cremation at 3pm in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family and close friends only. Bill's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him.

LENNOX (née Thompson) – January 4, 2021 (peacefully) at her son Peter’s home, 251 Hillhead Road, Castledawson, surrounded by her loving family, Heather, dearly beloved Wife of the late Edwin, much loved and devoted Mother of Peter and Mark, dear Mother-in-law of Heather, loving Grandma of Sam and Joel and dearest sister of Wilson, Robert and David. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Family and friends are welcome to stand along Moyola Road and Bridge Street on Thursday, January 7 at 11.45am approx., allowing everyone to pay their respects whilst social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Castledawson Surgery and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be dearly loved and sorely missed by her Sons, Daughter-in-law, Grandsons and entire Family Circle. “… to be with Christ, which is far better” Philippians 1 v 23

THOMPSON, Graham Alexander, January 5, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 47th year) dearly beloved husband of Lynette, much loved dad of Nicole, Corey and Dale, precious oldest son of Mary and Lowry, loving brother of Jacqueline and Richard, dearest son-in-law of Sarah and Shaun. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 12, Caw Mews, Nelson Drive on Friday 8th January at 11.00am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake and funeral is private. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired cheque made payable to W. H. & S. C. T. Altnagelvin Hospital (Renal Unit) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his many friends and entire family circle. God’s gardens must be beautiful he only takes the best

DUTTON (nee Cooke), of 2 Riverside Cottages, Ballykelly. Beloved wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Adrian. House restricted due to the current regulations. In the interest of your health and safety and others please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Her remains will leave her late residence at 9.20am on Thursday for 10am requiem mass at St.Finloughs Chapel. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire friends and family circle. Our lady of lourdes pray for her.

WEIR - Called home January 4, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Jack, dearly beloved husband of Roberta, 25 Toberhead Road, Magherafelt, much loved and devoted father of Dorinda, Elizabeth, Linda and Jacqueline, dear father-in-law of Derek, Thomas, Stephen and the late Jon, also a dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dearest brother of Kathleen (Keatley), Audrey (McDonald), Lorna (Mawhinney) and the late Isobel, Mavis, Violet and Victor. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines (25 people only). Funeral service can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/magherafeltbaptist.org on Thursday, January 7 at 2.00pm approx. Jack’s funeral cortége will leave Magherafelt Baptist Church at 2.45pm approx., and make its way along Ballyronan Road, Meeting Street and Curran village via Glenmaquill Road, allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Baptist Missions, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by his Wife, Daughters and the Entire Family Circle. "At home with the Lord".

GLASGOW, Maureen 2nd January 2021 Peacefully at Ballyclose House Limavady. Beloved Daughter of the Late Mary. A Stepdaughter of Yvonne. Devoted Mother of Stacey and Paula and grandmother of Tommy. Loving Sister of Barbara. Due to the Current Restrictions a Private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 6th January followed by Burial in Leckpatrick parish Church Burial ground. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Ballyclose House, 11 Mill place Limavady BT49OBJ. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321 The Lord is my Shepherd.